LAKE JAMES — Pokagon State Park released their list of interpretive programs through Aug. 17 and other upcoming events.
Thursday, Aug. 11
2 p.m. — Magnificent Monarchs: Monarch butterflies are one of the most widely—recognized butterflies, and the most well—traveled. Join a naturalist on the Nature Center lawn to learn about the Monarch’s life cycle and their incredible journey up and down North America. Stick around to make a simple craft to help you remember these special insects.
Friday, Aug. 12
8:30 p.m. — Stories of the Underground Railroad: Steuben County has a rich history of abolitionists who helped enslaved people escape to freedom. During this night hike, hear them tell of the trials that their “passengers” endured as they sought freedom in a new land. This living history program will take place along an easy, 1—mile trail. Space is limited and registration is required by emailing Interpretive Naturalist Nicky Ball at niball@dnr.in.gov. This program is made possible by Friends of Pokagon.
Saturday, Aug. 13
11 a.m. — Turtle Time: Come to the Main Beach to meet the Nature Center’s educational ambassador turtles. The naturalist will be there until noon.
3 p.m. — Doggy Date Hike: Bring your furry friend to the Nature Center and enjoy a walk on the trail. Pick up a pup cup (while supplies last) and spend some quality time outdoors with your pup on this 3/4—mile self—guided walk. Along the way, look for canine—themed stations and learn how domestic dogs compare to our native wild canine species. Dogs must be on a leash and should be well—behaved around other dogs.
Sunday, Aug. 14
9:30 a.m. — Hike to Bluebird Hills: Join a naturalist on a 4—mile hike to Bluebird Hills along Trail 7. This wetland area is a unique ecosystem and provides great opportunities to see wildlife. Hiking shoes, bug spray, sunscreen and water are recommended. Meet in the Potawatomi Inn Main Lobby.
Monday, Aug. 15
2 p.m. — Nature Painting: Join the naturalist on the Nature Center lawn to paint your own masterpiece. All painting supplies will be provided by Mother Nature! What will your favorite color be — grass, mud, mulberries, pokeweed or flowers?
Tuesday, Aug. 16
10:30 a.m. — Civilian Conservation Corps Documentary & Camp Tour: Join us in the Nature Center Auditorium to watch a one—hour film about the CCC throughout America. Afterward, take an easy, half—mile stroll with the naturalist through the CCC Camp Interpretive Trail. See where the camp building once stood and discover what a typical day was like for an enrollee.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
10:30 a.m. — Winged Wednesday, Purple Martins: Learn about this week’s featured bird species, the purple martin, when you stop by the Potawatomi Inn Beach boat house. The naturalist will be on hand to share some interesting facts and fun props!
Sunday, Aug. 21
9 a.m. — Women’s Group Hike
Saturday, Aug. 27
Summer Snow Day!
Sunday, Sept. 11
1 p.m. — Women’s Group Hike
Saturday, Sept. 24
National Public Lands Day Activities with Friends of Pokagon
Sunday, Sept. 25
Seaplane Splash—In
