FREMONT — Not even COVID could stop this year’s Tri-State Tip-Up Festival held over the past week throughout the tri-state area.
The “tip-ups and lures in” fishing derby kick-off was Friday, with the first weigh-in Saturday and the final weigh-in on Sunday afternoon. Other activities began on Jan. 19.
“There were plenty of activities for the entire family and there was even ice to fish on at least almost everywhere,” said organizer Rick Gessaman of For The Love of Veterans Inc.
Unlike some previous years, when the ice was iffy, there was enough around so anglers could safely get out and drop a line. Or set a tip up, as some of the pike and walleye fishers were most likely to do.
Fish could be taken from any body of water across the tri-state area — Indiana, Michigan or Ohio; however, to qualify for one of the cash prizes, totaling more than $1,600, anglers had to present a live pike, walleye, bluegill, crappie, perch or redear sunfish at weigh-in. There were entrants from Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.
There were even entrants this year from Elkhart County, where their catches were taken from the St. Joe River.
Gessaman got the word out, obviously, for this benefit that raises money for homeless veterans and veterans in need.
In addition to fishing for prizes anyone attending the events could also enter for a chance to win one of several drawing prizes. There were numerous family activities during the event that was headquartered out of the Fremont American Legion Post 257.
The fish competition was based on length. If there were ties, weight of the catch was used as the tie breaker.
Here are the winners (first, second, third):
• Northern pike: Blake Ruge, Jordan Scmucker, Zachory Warner
• Crappie: Ryan Johnson, Jeff Johnson, Randy Brown
• Buegill: Jon Rakoske, Ryan Johnson, Scott Penner
• Redear sunfish: Ryan Johnson, Alek Rakoske, Heath Wagner
• Perch: Jeremy Antrup, Carl Chambers, Mike Hug
• Walleye: Roger Voirol, Justin Morgan, Aaron Voirol
