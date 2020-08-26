KENDALLVILLE — In the mid-1850s in northwestern Germany, a teenager painstakingly gathered and pressed several hundred plants.
The compendium, bound in a 167-page book, traveled with August Detering when he emigrated to the United States.
August and Louise Detering carved out a homestead in Kendallville in the 1860s. It remains as the 54-acre Detering Nature Preserve, protected by ACRES Land Trust at 1421 Kammerer Road, Kendallville.
Lasting record
August Detering’s name and the year 1857 are inscribed in the cover of the book. He would have been around 18 years old at the time.
The pages are yellowing and the cover battered, but inside, each beautifully preserved plant remains intact. Some of the pinks and purples of the petals remain vibrant despite years of storage.
“It’s an art project,” said ACRES Executive Director Jason Kissel. “It’s a skill that he exhibited.”
Though the book was created 170 years ago, ACRES Advancement Director Heather Barth said she wished she knew how August so securely fastened each frond and seed to the pages and how he preserved the integrity of the biodegradable material.
“Every little leaf is laid down flat,” she said, carefully turning pages while wearing blue plastic gloves.
With the Deterings and their relatives now passed, the book was gifted to ACRES recently by a Detering family friend.
Today, Kissel is transporting the book, currently kept in a clear plastic chest, to Purdue University’s Kriebel Herbarium. Connections have been made between the Indiana herbarium and Herbarium Dresdense at a university in Dresden, Germany.
From there, said Kissel, it will go to a museum “within miles of where he collected it and where he lived.”
Last Thursday, Kissel and Barth had a Zoom meeting with representatives from the museum.
“It was so fun to see how excited they were,” Barth said.
Natural discovery
Museum am Schölerberg in Osnabrück, Germany will begin studying the pages of plants after the book is received.
“He didn’t guess at what he was doing. If he didn’t know it, he left it blank,” said Barth.
A number of the plants are identified in inked script. Each is numbered, indicating there may have been an index or notebook associated with the book.
The historical data will be valuable, said Kissel. It will allow German scientists to compare common plants from the mid-1800s to current fauna.
“They are going to go through everything and identify it,” said Kissel.
The images will be scanned and digitally preserved and the book may be displayed in the museum in the future.
“This is going to be the oldest one that they have,” Kissel said.
Barth and Kissel do not recognize many of the plants in the book. Kissel noted a few familiars like blackberry, grasses and burr oak. Interestingly, the tulip poplar, native to Indiana, had been imported to Germany by the time August started his collection.
“Some of the plants that are in that book are now invasive here,” Kissel added.
Family heirloom
August’s granddaughter Esther Detering, who died in 1988, gifted the family farm to ACRES in 1986.
She gave the book, which had been passed to her by her father, Henry, to her friends Arthur and Evelyn Thiem. Their daughter-in-law, Cathy Thiem, presented the book to ACRES recently.
“Our mission is to preserve land, but we also do our best to preserve family history and as much as we can, artifacts,” said Kissel.
The book is the work of a man considered a master gardener at a young age in Germany. August, listed in the U.S. Census as a gardener, founded a nursery and farm at the Kendallville property. ACRES has a historic map drawn to the 100th of an acre, plotting an orchard and various fields. It is the epitome of a hobby farm — a farm that could provide the needs of a family and a common practice prior to megafarming, which moved to wide expanses of mainly corn, soybeans and hay sold on the market.
One of the Deterings’ original delivery trucks is housed at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum in Auburn.
August died on Sept. 2, 1885 at the age of 45 and is buried in Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville. The headstones for Louise and their children Fredericke and George can also be found at Lake View along with other ancestors.
