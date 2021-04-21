HOWE — Indiana Department of Natural Resources staff have been busy stocking more than 23,000 rainbow trout in preparation for this year’s upcoming stream trout opener on Saturday.
The season officially starts at 6 a.m. By opening day, the DNR will have stocked 23,425 rainbow trout in 17 streams in 12 different counties. The stocked trout come from Curtis Creek Trout Rearing Station near Howe in LaGrange County and average roughly 11 inches in length.
The 2021 trout stocking plan calls for the following bodies of water to receive the trout:
LaGrange
• Martin Lake: 1,540 fish
• Oliver Lake chain, 8,460 fish
• Ranbow Pit, 250 fish
Steuben County
• Lake Gage, 3,200 fish
To see which other bodies of water are being stocked across Indiana, go to https://bit.ly/39TaLyT.
Trout will bite on a variety of artificial baits such as spinners and flies, but natural baits such as worms and bee moths tend to be the most popular.
Anglers 18 and older will need an Indiana fishing license and a trout/salmon stamp to fish for trout. The bag limit for trout in inland waters, other than Lake Michigan and its tributaries, is five fish per day with a minimum size of 7 inches. No more than one of these can be a brown trout. Additionally, any harvested brown trout caught below Brookville Tailwaters must be 18 inches or larger. There is no closed season for taking trout from inland lakes.
For more information about inland trout regulations, visit https://bit.ly/3tCQNAs.
