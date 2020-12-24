LARE applications due Jan. 15
The deadline for submitting Lake and River Enhancement applications for 2021 projects is Jan. 15, said a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The LARE program strives to protect and enhance habitat for fish and wildlife while ensuring the continued viability of Indiana’s publicly accessible lakes, rivers, and streams through measures that reduce sediment and nutrient pollution.
LARE applicants receive technical and financial assistance for qualifying projects, which include logjam removal, streambank stabilization and wetland creation. Applications must be completed and submitted electronically. To view a full list of qualifying project types, along with additional information about LARE, see lare.dnr.IN.gov.
New sites on Indiana Birding Trail
Indiana Audubon has announced the induction of six new birding destinations as part of its Indiana Birding Trail, joining 60 of the state’s best bird watching destinations. These new sites add to the collection of existing birding trail sites to help highlight the state’s diverse bird populations and the high-quality habitats that support them.
New sites inducted this week include Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area near Terre Haute, Reynolds Creek Game Bird Habitat in Porter County, Hovey Lake Fish and Wildlife Area in the state’s far southwest corner, Raccoon State Recreation Area (Cecil M. Harden Lake) west of Indianapolis, the Flora Richardson Preserve in northwest Indiana and Fall Creek Trail at Geist Dam on the northeast side of Indianapolis.
The trail was established early this year.
the Indiana Birding Trail is a cooperation between Indiana Audubon, the Department of Natural Resources and other local and county park systems to highlight the best bird watching sites that host upwards of 400 species of birds found in Indiana. The 66 sites included in the Indiana Birding Trail also offer prizes available in the 2021 Indiana Birding Trail Challenge beginning Jan. 1.
For more information about the Indiana Birding Trail or other Indiana Audubon projects, visit them on the web at www.indianaaudubon.org. For more information about the 2021 Indiana Birding Trail Challenge, visit www.indianaaudubon.org/21in21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.