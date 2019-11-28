Large rafts of divers: redheads, buffleheads, canvasbacks, coots. Steely-gray, mercury-looking water. Overnight temperatures in the mid-teens. Eerie calm.
It’s mid-December, all signs that ice up is about to commence on the lake. Time to get the boat out!
Yes, I’m that guy who waits until the last possible day to call it quits for the season.
I’ve misread the signs a time or two and have had to break up some ice.
Not that I am procrastinating. On the contrary, one never knows what kind of adventure may require the use of an old fishing boat: an unseasonably warm December afternoon fishing trip; a cold snowy morning mallard hunt back in a quiet bay; retrieving a neighbor’s kayak that blew off the shore in a storm.
I was determined to get a fishing boat when we moved back to Steuben County in 2006. There were so many lakes and streams that I didn’t get to explore when I was a kid and I looked forward to exploring them with my kids.
I gave $50 for her at a small auction, an old Herters Hudson Bay mail-order fiberglass boat with a nice hole right in the bottom. That winter I cleaned up the old boat, patched the hole and put a nice coat of paint on her. Later, when I got into duck hunting, it got a camo coat. I named her the Jenny Lynn.
A storm front was rolling in one December afternoon with 30-40mph wind gusts out of the south. Overnight the winds were to die and some really cold temps were to settle in. The signs of ice-up were right. I had just a few minutes that afternoon so I hurriedly took the motor off the boat and carried it toward the storage room.
As I set the motor down to open the door I looked back to see that the south wind had caught the boat and began to pull it away from shore. Quickly I ran toward the boat, realizing it was too late to reach unless I jumped into the freezing cold waters. I spotted a row boat on the shore with a set of oars. I flipped it over, tossed it in the lake, and started rowing as hard and fast as I could. The harder I rowed the harder the wind blew and I saw that my fishing boat was on a crash course with the rock seawall on the far side of the lake.
Finally, I caught up to the rope that was trailing behind my boat and snagged it out of the frigid waters. I quickly tied it to the little row boat and strained on the oars against the wind. There were large white caps now; water was splashing into both boats.
I suddenly realized that I didn’t have a life jacket in either boat. It was then that I got a little uneasy about the predicament that I was in and admittedly a bit scared!
I pulled on the oars but kept going out deeper and farther than I cared to go in this windstorm of Biblical proportions. Finally, my freezing hands reached for my pocketknife. I had a decision to make it was either me or the boat.
My kids and I had experienced some great fishing trips in that old boat and we had explored several lakes. Loon, Pigeon, Fox, a trip from James all the way through to Marsh Lake and back. Yes, it’s possible with a small fishing boat.
One memory after another flashed through my mind as I cut the rope holding the two boats together. For a moment I watched as the Jenny Lynn made her final voyage. I knew once she reached the far shore the wind and waves would most certainly destroy the old fiberglass boat.
My new strategy to get home was to row toward the nearest shore then make my way along the shelter of the shoreline.
It worked. I rowed and solemnly watched my boat drift out of sight as darkness began to fall. I was very grateful to at last reach the shores of Palty Town.
The storms of life have a way of reminding us what is truly important. It’s not the stuff of this earth but the people. Like walking in the door at home that evening, six kids jumping on me to wrestle and play ninja pillow fight. My beautiful wife, Jennifer Lynn, watching and laughing.
I got up early the next morning and drove around to the other side of the lake. It was calm, clear, bitterly cold, and Lake James had iced up.
I looked for pieces of my boat frozen up against the shore but no signs.
Then, I spotted her flipped upside down in someone’s yard safe and sound! I knocked on the door; a friendly face greeted me and told me how her husband had seen the boat blowing towards their shore. He pulled it out of the icy waters of Red Sand Beach. Not a scratch on her.
So it turns out that the old Jenny Lynn got a second chance.
As we enter the holiday season, slow down a bit, be grateful for the ones who are truly important to you, and be quick to give others a second chance — you may not know what storm they have just survived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.