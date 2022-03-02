ANGOLA — The second annual Tour the Lakes Marine Show couldn’t have been timed more perfectly.
With spring-like weather coming this weekend, organizers say there’s no better way to ease that urge to get back out on the water than a marine tour that takes visitors all around Steuben County’s top boat dealers and lake accessory purveyors.
“Everything’s free. No parking. No admission,” said T.J. Guthrie, of Casey’s Cove, one of the organizers of the event.
Tour of the Lakes is a product of the pandemic. Last year there wasn’t a boat show in Fort Wayne so Steuben County marinas and lake suppliers decided to have a tour of their businesses.
Visitors are encouraged to go to any of the nine businesses included in the tour then pick up a passport, which is free. People are then encouraged to take their passport to all of the businesses to get stamped.
People who get stamped at all nine businesses are then eligible to enter their passports into a drawing for one of five prize packages.
Guthrie said there’s more than $4,000 worth of prizes that are supplied by the local businesses.
One package is a pair of paddle boards. Another includes skis and ropes. There’s a party pad and another that’s a water carpet for those shallow water excursions. There’s even a tube package that includes a two-seater tube, rope and life jackets.
“Five people will win grand prizes,” Guthrie said.
The winners will be notified by email. They will receive prize vouchers. All prizes will be available for pickup at Ride The Wave, 2060 N. C.R. 200W.
Guthrie said many of the businesses on the tour will offer their own prizes as well as snacks and beverages. A food truck will be available on Saturday at The Marina at Lake Gage.
The first 250 people who complete their passports will receive t-shirts. Last year about 200 people turned in passports.
“We hope it will increase this year,” Guthrie said.
In addition to boats and lake toys, the tour this year expanded to include dock and lift suppliers.
“We didn’t have that last year,” Guthrie said. “You can complete your package after you buy your boat.”
At this year’s Fort Wayne boat show, some of the marinas did not have boats they could actually sell due to supply issues; they were taking orders for deliveries later this year or next year.
Guthrie said he believes all of the marinas will have boats that are available for sale.
Just about every corner of Steuben County will be represented in the event. Those participating include:
• AMC Marine Sales & Service, Hamilton
• Casey’s Cove, Orland Road
• Clear Lake Marine
• Dry Dock Marine, C.R. 200W near Crooked Lake
• Lift Setters, Hamilton
• The Pier Place of Angola, C.R. 275W, near Crooked Lake
• Ride The Wave, C.R. 200W
• State Line Recreation, Landis Road
• The Marina at Lake Gage
