This year, ACRES Land Trust celebrates 60 years of protecting land forever.
Looking back to our humble — and bold — beginnings, we’re delighted to share this article, reprinted from our first-ever Quarterly publication, published in the winter of 1962. (The 20-page ACRES Quarterly is mailed to members each season, sharing stories on the places they help protect)
In the winter our woodlands and fields give entirely different impressions than they do at other seasons. But you must set out for yourself to receive these values. Even so, the natural scene can only suggest a few of its mysteries to the casual observer.
You will see the “muscle” tissue of the trees in the forests, unobscured by the form-hiding foliage — the shape of the land, its hummocks and ravines, concealed from view in summer — the long meandering of the streams, the previously unnoted pools, the lengthened vistas which create new worlds of interest.
No winter is deep enough to discourage our beautiful and highly animated winter birds. Among others, you can expect to see the tufted titmouse, black capped chickadee, slate-gray junco, downy and red bellied woodpeckers, nuthatch and cardinals.
But while these birds and many squirrels, rabbits, field mice and deer share the vigorous winter scene, chipmunks and other of our creatures sleep. As the season deepness, though you will be surprised to find that many travelers have returned, without letting you know, even before the thermometer has climbed. Who can forget, on an icy night February the haunting mockery of the barred owl or the “huff! huff!” of our great horned owl.
And only slightly thereafter, you will see at dusk in the cold sky, the huge great blue herons heading for their gregariously organized communities in great sycamores on the edges of our streams. If you are lucky, you may find a heronry early in the spring, and this is indeed a fascinating scene. No tropical jungle ever surpassed the sounds and sights of a heronry when young have hatched in late March.
But, back to the dead of winter. While you are identifying the winter birds and other animal life, you will see that not all flora in nature has turned to lifeless, if beautiful, brown forms, like the fullers teasel.
On rocks and logs, the mosses, lichens and some fungi are thriving, and the dandelion and hepatica are green even under the snow.
Leaving the field for the ice-glazed pols of the low lands you may see the painted turtle swimming under the thin sheet, though other turtles and aquatic or amphibious creatures such as the frogs and salamanders sleep deep in the mud. Some fish may be frozen in solid ice but they will thaw out an swim again in warmer times.
There’s more, much more, to winter than icy streets, slushy walks and complaint of adverse weather. Winter give a unique opportunity, usually in uncrowded conditions, to obverse some of our most beautiful and interesting life and even death forms.
More important, perhaps because of the quiet solitude as you walk in the rustling brown leaves and snapping twigs of the winter woods floor or on its deep white carpet, you may gain insight into the vital importance of preserving the disappearing wilderness which is just barely still available to you now.
ACRES Land Trust is nonprofit that helps people protect the local land they love — forever. Together with members, ACRES protects more 7,300 acres in the tristate area, some of which you can explore from more than 50 trail systems, open dawn to dusk. To help ACRES grow, you can join us: acreslandtrust.org/join.
