First Day Hikes are a healthy way to start the new year and provide a chance to get outside, exercise, and enjoy nature.
In past years, Indiana state parks, reservoirs and state forests have offered organized hikes led by park staff and volunteers. These hikes have become a tradition for thousands of Hoosiers.
This year, in response to the need to practice social distancing and keep group sizes to those within your personal “bubble,” the Indiana Department of Natural Resources has created hiking opportunities that allow you to be your own tour guide, said a news release from the DNR.
After you decide which state park, reservoir or state forest you plan to visit for a hike, stop by your site of choice to pick up your Indiana First Day Hike sticker. Stickers will be available at the entrance gates at Pokagon, Chain O’Lakes, Turkey Run and Shades state parks, among others, and outside all other state park and reservoir property offices.
“Wear your sticker proudly during your hike and be ready to say Happy New Year to your fellow hikers on the trail,” said the news release.
A “resolution sign” will be posted at each trailhead, proposing different new year’s resolutions one might consider.
Snap a photo of yourself with your favorite sign, then take a hike. Share your resolution and your hike photos on the Indiana State Parks Facebook page at facebook.com/INdnrstateparksandreservoirs or on the Division of Forestry Facebook page at facebook.com/INdnrforestry and use either #FirstDayHikeIN, #FindYourResolution, or #IHikedTheFirstDay to allow your images to be found so you can be included in the drawing for prizes.
The DNR will randomly select participants from those who post to win park passes, inn and camping gift cards and more.
“Make sure to bundle up, bring a warm drink and snack and remember to wear your mask if you’ll be going on a popular or narrow trail where maintaining social distancing is a challenge,” said the news release.
If you are not able to visit a state park, reservoir or state forest for a First Day Hike, check out a virtual First Day Hike video on the Indiana State Parks Facebook page on New Year’s Day and enjoy the hiking experiences of others.
This annual event is organized by Indiana State Parks in cooperation with America’s State Parks (stateparks.org and facebook.com/Americas-State-Parks-205324976548604). Hikes and virtual opportunities will take place in many of the 50 states.
First Day Hikes originated more than 20 years ago at Blue Hills Reservation, a state park in Milton, Massachusetts. The program was launched to foster healthy lifestyles and promote year-round recreation at state parks.
See additional details and ideas for fitness and hiking challenges on the DNR’s Healthy Parks, Healthy People page at dnr.IN.gov/healthy.
