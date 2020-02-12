MONGO — The participants in a year-long conservation workshop got their hands dirty on Wednesday.
The group, led by Nate Simons of Blue Heron Ministries, traveled to a private greenhouse near Mongo. Phil Bieberich taught them how to plant native seeds for the cold moist stratification process.
Bieberich, who sells wholesale seeds and also works for Blue Heron Ministries, a nonprofit nature restoration operation based at the Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes, explained the process of spreading collected prairie seeds in loose potting soil.
By the time they were done, a table was filled with flats planted with more than a dozen large and small seeds, tucked away in fluffy black dirt. They will spend the rest of the winter and spring in the greenhouse, which is significantly warmer than the windy weather outside, but heated only by the sun’s rays. Cold moist stratification is a technique used to simulate the real-world conditions a seed would receive outdoors after the frozen winter gives way to a warm, wet spring.
An estimated 2,200 seeds were planted Wednesday with a goal of 871 prairie plugs to be planted in front of a restored prairie near the Pokagon State Park Nature Center. The prairie is currently a half acre of frozen clumps of soil scattered in December with seed to encourage the beginnings of native growth. It is not much to look at now, and will require some management before the native plants can outgrow invasives.
That’s where Wednesday’s seed plantings come in. The sprouts germinated in Bieberich’s greenhouse through the winter and spring will be planted in June in front of the prairie plot along a sidewalk used by park guests traveling between the campground and nature center.
“That’s our butterfly garden,” said Simons. It will be a showy, colorful display attractive to birds and pollinating insects that will provide a spectacle while the natural prairie takes root.
“We know where the seeds come from,” said Simons, noting that Bieberich collects seed in the northeastern Indiana area, assuring they are native and will grow well. His seeds are routinely used for Blue Heron Ministries projects.
After a few years, the plugs that were planted will mature and produce seeds themselves, said Bieberich. They include species like purple Savanna blazing star, little blue stem and white wild indigo.
