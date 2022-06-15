The weekly purple martin house inspection at Pokagon State Park has been moved to 2 p.m. in order to accommodate more people. The purple martin housing complex is located in Lake James, right in front of the beach at Potawatomi Inn. During last week’s inspection, it was determined there were approximately 45 eggs in eight gourds with six chicks hatched as of the morning of June 9. In the photo above, park Naturalists Nicky Ball (right, front) and Anna Willis (obscured) show off the gourds and their contents to park visitors.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Have you had COVID?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Biker sting cases 'problematic'
- Former players help softball team write new history
- Family tradition
- Storm cuts a devastating swath through Steuben
- Carnival rides are gone for 2022 Noble fair
- Person of interest in custody linked to Monday's Topeka fire
- KPD snares 4 in drug bust
- Eastside's softball state championship in photos
- Bill's Towing celebrates grand opening
- Fundraiser slated for motorcycle accident victim Jan Steele
Images
Videos
Commented
- How can it be? (1)
- Enough is enough (1)
Latest News
- Community Foundation reveals 30th anniversary gift
- Purple martin inspection
- The fleeting beauty of spring about to slip away
- Epic battle with creature of the deep adds to legend of the falls
- Tips for staying cool during this week's heat wave (copy)
-
- AHA News: Can the Groan-Up Humor of 'Dad Jokes' Possibly Be Good for Health?
- Nearly 400 Crashes Tied to Self-Driving, Driver-Assist Technologies Since Last Summer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.