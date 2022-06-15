The weekly purple martin house inspection at Pokagon State Park has been moved to 2 p.m. in order to accommodate more people. The purple martin housing complex is located in Lake James, right in front of the beach at Potawatomi Inn. During last week’s inspection, it was determined there were approximately 45 eggs in eight gourds with six chicks hatched as of the morning of June 9. In the photo above, park Naturalists Nicky Ball (right, front) and Anna Willis (obscured) show off the gourds and their contents to park visitors.

