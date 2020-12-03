As we move from fall to winter, birders and bird feeding enthusiasts note the departure of summer birds and the passing through of migrators from their breeding grounds up north to wintering grounds down south.
Attention is paid to local weather, not just for dressing comfort to bird, but to anticipate the movement of birds, which species settle down in our region and which pass through, taking advantage of good winds and easier traveling.
Attention is also paid to the arrival of the first “winter finches.” Finch is the general name given to a group of birds with seed-cracking bills. Some breed here in the summer, some breed further north in coniferous and boreal forests and come south in winter.
All summer we love goldfinches with their bright yellow-gold bodies and black wings. They clamor at our feeders or sway on the tops of thistle plants, as they pull their fluffy seeds for lining late summer nests, while eating the tiny black seed at the tip.
In early May while watching our feeders, our mouths drop at the arrival of rose-breasted grosbeaks. Oh my, that robin-sized, heavily beaked bird with a jet-black back, pure white chest, and a crimson red “V” on the neck is knock-your-socks-off brilliant!
We enjoy these two species all spring and summer. Our finch interest wanes some come fall, as male goldfinch feathers molt and are replaced with a drabber yellow-green plumage like their female partners. They stick around though, polishing off thistle and other plant seeds and some find our feeder offerings to their liking and settle in for winter. The rose-breasted grosbeaks become a little less common at our feeders, as they tend to young with more protein rich foods and then in early fall begin to make their way back to wintering grounds of Mexico and South America.
Come fall, birders start paying closer attention to those drab goldfinches, looking for streaks on backs and bellies telling of pine siskins coming from the north. The pine siskin is the first of eight, what birders call, “winter finches.” These birds have similar “summer finch” bills but breed further north, and feed on seeds, mostly from conifer cones. The pine siskin is generally the first and likely most common of the eight to venture south, followed by the purple finch.
Purple finches resemble the common, nonnative house finches with us year-round, but are plumper and more streaked. Females are a drab gray, males are burgundy-maroon, as if dipped in a rich red wine.
There are two redpolls of this “winter finch” group and if they appear, more likely do so later in winter. The common redpoll is a streaked, charming, small sparrow-shaped bird with a bright red cap and black chin. Its more rare, hoary redpoll relative from even further north is similar in size and markings, but less striped and sports a frostier white chest and rump.
There are two crossbill species, the red and the white-winged. Both feature this unique bill for prying open cones. Neither are common visitors but wander erratically south some winters. During my 35 years at Pokagon State Park, we would occasionally be treated by their presence in the towering spruces in the south beach parking lot and up at the main gatehouse. On good years for winter finches, birders check for crossbills in old pine groves and cemeteries, where decades-old spruces whisper in cold, winter winds.
Finally, there are two species of “winter finch” grosbeaks, the pine and the evening grosbeak. Both are similar in size to our summer rose-breasted grosbeak. The male pine grosbeak is a wine-red, the female a dull yellow gray. We rarely see them in Indiana.
The male evening grosbeak resembles a male goldfinch in color, but much bigger with an all yellow back with black wings, each featuring a big white patch. The females are bit drabber, but their size and their big, seed-crushing bill is impressive.
Evening grosbeaks were quite common winter visitors in the late 1970s and early 1980s. They would flock and devour seeds at feeders, sunflower their favorite. Friend, colleague and chief naturalist with Wild Birds Unlimited John Schaust told me recently that their numbers may never have been big, but boomed in those two decades with a corresponding rise in an insect, the spruce budworm, that also took to conifers up north and was also a food for grosbeaks. The insect numbers went up and evening grosbeak numbers followed.
As happens with hatches of insects and crops of conifers, some years are better than others. The low years produce less food for birds to overwinter, and on those years they move further south. On Oct. 31 this year, I had two evening grosbeaks show up at our feeders and I have not seen one in over 30 years! I soon saw reports from other birders around Indiana getting this uncommon grosbeak, as well as pine siskins and purple finches. It looks like the winter of 2020-21 could be what birders call an “eruption year.”
We say it is “a good year for winter finches.” Actually, it is a bad year for them to find food and they venture south in search of conifers and cones. We bundle up and head out to those evergreen forests and we put out feeders to see what winter winds and wings may bring.
