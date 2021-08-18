GENTIAN LAKE — Ryan Matthews was presented with the 101 Lakes Trust’s Environmental Visionary Award at the group's annual meeting at Trine State Recreation Area on Aug. 11.
Matthews, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, has preserved two lake shore lots through conservation easements with the 101 Lakes Trust the past couple years.
A conservation easement is a legal agreement a landowner makes with a nonprofit trust to limit the type and amount of development on the property in perpetuity. It provides a tax savings and the promise that it will remain a natural area.
Matthews has purchased small lots on Lake Meserve near Pleasant Lake and Lake Arrowhead in western Steuben County.
“He’s brought the conservation easements to us and he’s helped us grow,” said 101 Lakes Trust President Janet Albright.
It was noted during the meeting that Matthews’ participation in conservation through the 101 Lakes Trust is fitting as his father, Ron Matthews, is former president of the Steuben County Lake Council.
Matthews’ partnership with the land trust speaks to its mission: to protect and enhance Steuben County’s natural and built environment of lakes, rolling hills, streams and neighborhoods, and to stimulate and support a sense of community through conservation and research, Albright said.
The 101 Lakes Trust also protects the Powers Reserve in eastern Steuben County, owned by more than five generations by the Powers family.
The 101 Lakes Trust was an integral force in facilitating the protection of what is now Trine State Recreation Area. That effort was the driving force behind the formation of the 101 Lakes Trust.
The Trust was formed through the Steuben County Lakes Council as a nonprofit organization as part of an effort to preserve the former Camp Calvary when it was put up for sale.
The former Christian camp was purchased by the Ralph and Sheri Trine family in 2006. The Trines gifted the 200 acres to the state of Indiana in 2007 to become an extension of Pokagon State Park.
The properties preserved by Matthews are on the other end of the scale, they are very small tracts, but valuable natural areas on ever more developed lakes. The 101 Lakes Trust likes to go by the “Yoda rule” — “size matters not.”
Matthews said he was grateful for the award and is pursuing further Steuben County lakeside properties to put into conservation easements. Through the agreements, he owns the land and may use it but may not alter its natural state or build on it. At Lake Meserve, he plans to plant fruit trees.
To learn more about the 101 Lakes Trust and conservation easement opportunities, contact Albright at 419-261-3333 or email jalbright@bex.net.
