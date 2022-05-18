ESCANABA, Mich. — The U.P. Trappers proudly announce the dates for the 60th Annual Trappers Convention/ Outdoor Expo. This popular, family friendly event will be held on the U.P. State Fairgrounds in Escanaba MI on July 15-16, 2022. Hours are 8 as.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
This year’s demo lineup includes; Jeff Dunlap, Ed Schneider, Bob Steinmetz & Ryan Koivu, Red O’Hearn, Jeff Hagerty, Mark June, Sarah Gomez, and Al Dubord.
Along with the trapping seminars, there will be lots to do for all members of the family. Door prizes, raffles, kids fishing pond, games, sales and lots of sights to see. (All kids’ events are adult supervised). The popular Friday night fish fry (reservations required – see below), hundreds of vendors and tailgaters with countless products for sale, and many of them will be offering convention special prices.
Camping is available on the grounds. Food and drinks will be for sale by local food vendors offering unique, delicious Upper Peninsula cuisine.
Jeff Dunlap, one of the experts will be giving a coyote trapping demo. He will be sharing tips, secrets, techniques, methods etc. Jeff’s favorite method of trapping is his “state hop”. A Michigan resident, Dunlap “state hops” to trap in Michigan, Louisiana, Arizona, Ohio, Indiana, Alabama, and Texas.
In one season he put up these unbelievable capture numbers: 326 beaver, 1105 muskrats, 495 raccoons, 76 otter, 25 grey fox, 21 bobcats, 3 red fox, 18 mink, and too many coyotes to count! In his non trapping time, he travels the country speaking at conventions, appearing on radio and TV shows. He also produces his own line of lures (which will be available for purchase at the show). His demo will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. It is noteworthy that Jeff’s partner Sarah Gomez is an expert as well and she will be giving a muskrat and raccoon demo at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Robert Gartland, secretary of U.P. Trappers, states, “This event increases in popularity each year. Many family vacations are being planned around it. I believe that the vast variety of activities along with the educational opportunities and fantastic location has a lot to do with that”. Keith Rockwood, member of U.P. Trappers, echoed Gartland’s comments and added, “This event is the high point of my year. It is so great to meet up with old friends and make new ones. This is a super event to learn, have fun and enjoy the ‘carnival atmosphere’”!
For more information go to uptrappers.com and click on convention. President Roy Dahlgren will take your fish fry reservations, and happily answer any other questions you may have. He can be reached at 906-399-1960.
