Indiana Audubon holds membership drive
The Indiana Audubon Society is hosting a summer membership drive.
Indiana Audubon memberships begin at $30 a year for individuals and $40 for families. Members can also choose to purchase more extensive yearly memberships that give them extra benefits and help support IAS programming.
Membership benefits and further details are at indianaaudubon.org/membership.
During the membership drive, which runs through July 26, there are extra benefits.
“This week’s prizes are an Indiana Dunes Birding Festival 2021 basic registration ticket with keynote speaker and a Brock’s “Birds of Indiana” CD,” said Amanda Warren of the IAS. Every week, a new prize package is released.
All membership entries — including renewals and gifts — get a chance at the grand prize of a Vortex Spotting Scope.
The winner will be drawn and announced on July 31.
“We also have a Vortex 8-by-42 binoculars that we will randomly draw for during the membership drive,” Warren said.
The goal of the summer drive is to reach 100 memberships.
Members receive a newsletter six times a year and the Indiana Audubon Quarterly four times a year. Discounts are provided for IAS events and field trips along with full access to the Cornell Lab of Orinthology’s Birds of the World and special access to the Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary.
NRC meeting next week
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Natural Resources Commission will conduct its next bimonthly meeting on Tuesday at Fort Harrison State Park.
The meeting begins at 10 a.m. at the park’s Garrison Ballroom, 6002 N. Post Road, Indianapolis.
During the meeting, all health and safety protocols prescribed by local, state and federal authorities will be observed. Attendance will be monitored and seating configured to ensure compliance with social distancing. Face coverings are required.
The agenda and downloadable related materials are posted at nrc.IN.gov/2354.htm.
The NRC is an autonomous board that addresses topics pertaining to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
NRC members include the DNR director, heads of three other state agencies (Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Indiana Office of Tourism Development, and the Indiana Department of Transportation), six citizens appointed by the governor on a bipartisan basis, the chair of the DNR’s advisory council, and the president of the Indiana Academy of Science. The Academy of Science president and the agency heads, other than the DNR director, may appoint proxies to serve the commission in their absences.
