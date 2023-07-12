ALBION — You can get an idea of what life may have been like in the early days of northeast Indiana and beyond when programs are presented with an interpreter at Chain O’Lakes State Park.
Water-based recreational opportunities abound at the Chain, but canoes, which are almost exclusively for recreation now, were vital to trade on the early frontier, especially on the waterways of northeast Indiana.
These trips in early canoes in the mid-1700s were anything but relaxing and few can tell the story of early voyageur life quite like Kevin Stonerock, who will be sharing what life might have been like when the roads in northeast Indiana were not paved but most likely rivers and streams.
Since 1980, with more than 4,000 performances to his credit, Kevin has brought history to life for thousands and has performed for schools, libraries, museums, and many other organizations.
All of Stonerock’s living history programs are performed in period clothing with a high degree of historic authenticity as a result of hours of research, attention to detail and dialect.
These programs are both informative and entertaining and we hope to see you at one of these unique program offerings.
Stonerock’s first performance is Saturday, when he will present “A Visit with a Hoosier Pioneer.” The presentation will be in the Stanley Schoolhouse at 1 p.m.
On Aug. 5, Stonerock’s work will take a different turn, away from nature, when he will present “A visit with Billy Yank — a common Union soldier.” This will also be in the Stanley Schoolhouse, at 2 p.m.
Rounding out the portrayals will be Stonerock’s living history performance “A Visit with a Fur Trader,” where he portrays Scotsman Jacob McLinden, an early settler.
This will take visitors on a journey from Montreal to the land of the Native American in a canoe to experience a year in the North American fur trade.
The talk familiarizes audience members with trade goods, fur-bearing animals, songs and stories of voyageur life, and more.
People will gather at the Stanley Schoolhouse at 2 p.m. on Sept. 16 for this entertaining and immersive living history performance.
