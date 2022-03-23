It’s March, the windy month, the month noted for changeable and varied weather often blamed on the wind or the direction of the wind.
A south wind brings warmer weather, days when signs of spring appear. A north or northwest wind brings a return of winter’s cold, sometimes even snow and ice.
Regardless of the direction of the wind or the condition of the weather, however, March is a month for us bird watchers to get outdoors whenever we can and look for birds we haven’t seen since last fall, migrants, birds returning after a winter farther south.
March isn’t always the earliest month when birds begin to return. A friend who lives a few miles away called in mid-February to tell me he and his son had seen a turkey vulture. A week later that same friend called and told me he had seen a grackle in his back yard earlier that day.
About the time my friend called and told me of the turkey vulture a male red-winged blackbird landed on the bird feeder outside my window. Minutes later a second redwing landed on the feeder. I’ve seen two male redwings, those same birds I assume, almost every day since, scoffing up seeds with birds that have visited my feeder all winter, blue jays and mourning doves, chickadees, titmice, a white-breasted nuthatch, house finches, goldfinches, tree sparrows and dark-eyed juncos.
Male redwings are still coming to my bird feeder but now there are male redwings around our marsh also, perching on the cattails, even singing, announcing their territories, especially early in the morning. Everyone must have seen a robin by now but I saw two in a little tree in our front yard on Feb. 25. I’ve seen flocks of mallards and other ducks. I’ve seen sandhill cranes flying north. I’ve seen bluebirds, but I saw bluebirds occasionally all winter. I’ve seen killdeer and meadowlarks this month.
It seems to me as if birds are migrating north earlier in spring than they used to. And they are.
That’s shown by birders all across the country who observe birds and report the birds they’ve seen to the Cornell University Laboratory of Ornithology.
This year the early return could be attributed to the mild winter over much of the country. But overall this early migration is attributed to changing weather patterns and climate change.
Wildflowers are other indicators of spring.
Skunk cabbage was in bloom, if you call its strange hooded green and brown spathe with the blob of yellow like a thumb sticking up inside a flower, even before my friend told me he’d seen a turkey vulture. Pepper-and-salt or harbinger-of-spring was in bloom in February I’m sure, though I didn’t see it. But its flowers are so tiny I have to get down on my hands and knees and search the leafy woodland litter to find them.
Other early spring wildflowers are snow trillium, spring beauty, hepatica, trout lily, celandine poppy and dandelion.
Woodchucks, or groundhogs, are a sign of spring. Woodchucks are not only signs of spring, they’re forecasters. You know the story; if the woodchuck seeds his shadow on Groundhog’s Day there will be six more weeks of winter. The sun shone part of that day this year where I live and if a woodchuck was out it must have seen its shadow.
But the groundhog’s forecast hasn’t been any more accurate than the TV weather forecasters last fall with their predictions of the winter just past.
Other indicators of spring are bees and snakes, spring peepers, mosquitoes, bats and worms.
But with other bird watchers I’m looking for the first warblers of spring. I’ve seen song and white-crowned and white-throated sparrows. I should see a yellow-rumped warbler or a yellow or a common yellowthroat any day now.
And I’ll know it’s spring.
