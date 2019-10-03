We purchased these 21 acres of the original 100-acre Blackman farm 22 years ago. It was mostly fallow fields, some woods and a very nice wetland. The front two fields were a 2-acre bean field, recognized by the ragged, weedy rows with some scattered old bean plants and a 3.7-acre hay field. The next field back was about 8 acres of weed-filled furrows and a few aged corn stubbles. The back fence row contained woods and a crest overlooking the wetland fen that stretched to the Michigan border beyond.
For the first few years, we maintained trails and one led to a nice little clearing on that back crest. It provided the perfect spot for a campfire ring and site for occasional Wooley family picnics. We knew immediately we found something special and a landscape we would come to know and love, especially once we built our dream home on the back side of the old cornfield up the trail from the campsite.
What we did not realize immediately that first year were the unique trees scattered about the ridge at the campsite and creeping out into the cornfield. As they leafed out I assumed they were walnuts, quite common throughout the area. It was not until the first fall when the first nuts fell to the ground, I realized they were not walnuts, but butternuts! I had not seen any from our first March until out first fall because the squirrels had likely grabbed and ran off with all previous years’ nuts. Once that year’s crop got my attention, I looked more closely among the plant duff and noticed remnants of old butternuts and their husks.
The butternut is sometimes called the white walnut. It is native and not very common. The bark, tree size, silhouette, and leaves look very similar to black walnut and never registered in my mind that first spring and summer.
The nuts, however, did certainly catch my attention. They are green like black walnuts but walnuts are round and look like miniature tennis balls without seams. Walnuts are hard when fresh and when rubbed have a distinctive, strong smell that for me says, “Fall!” When ripening and decaying that green husk becomes soft and crumbles, leaving a mushy interior that seems to be dipped in a yellowish-brown stain that darkens your hand and then anything you touch.
Butternuts are green, but oblong. The fresh husk is not quite as hard as walnuts and very sticky to the touch. Collecting them, you can’t wait to wash your hands, as your fingers feel like you have been playing with glue. If you don’t mind the stickiness, a few rubs releases that same pungent smell of autumn. When ripe and deteriorating, they share that same yellow-brown stain of walnuts.
The nuts for both black walnut and butternut are useful. Walnuts have a strong taste, but are used in candies, baked goods and ice cream. Butternuts are sweeter and can be used as walnuts or just eaten alone. A dye from fresh bark and fruit husks of both species has been used historically. Walnut yields are dark brown dye. My Jackie dyed some pure white wool with black walnut years ago and I still have the now treasured knitted socks of a rich brown color. Butternut produces a more golden-yellow dye and was widely used by settlers and during Civil War times when other yellow dyes were unavailable.
Both walnuts and butternuts grow in drained soils and not in dense stands. A chemical produced by the leaves, bark and fruits have a growth inhibiting effect on other plants and even limits the growth of new trees of the same species. An open grove is visually quite pleasing and makes for a delightful campfire and picnic area.
This fall is a big year for butternuts I am finding, a bumper crop you may say. Foresters refer to a good “mast year.” I gathered two 1-gallon pots of the sticky and turning mushy fruits. I will plant three to four in each of several small tree containers, hoping to get at least one per pot to germinate. I’ll set them outside to over winter as the unattended butternuts do in nature.
I went to the campsite the other day in the afternoon of one of the first cool days of autumn. I took a camp chair to rest by the cobblestone fire ring. Leaves were turning, our butternut above me showing a soft yellow. I could see, hear and just feel fall.
I picked up a nearby butternut, a clean one, gently rubbed the husk and could smell fall. I closed my eyes and smelled the fall of all 22 years of our home on these 21 acres. The memories are sweet and strong for sure. Tucked into the soil of some pots are this year’s butternuts. I’m hoping for a bounty of young trees. In them will be the hope and sweet smells of many autumns to come.
