WOLF LAKE — Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College is once again hosting the annual spring celebration Nature Fest, with new and exciting opportunities alongside the familiar family-fun festivities. Nature Fest will feature various activities on May 14-15 and guests are invited to participate in one or both days.
Nature Fest will bring together the local community for encouraging individuals and families to explore the outdoors and engage with the biodiversity at Merry Lea in different, interactive ways. There will be two different tracks that participants may engage in: family-oriented activities and BioBlitz (community science) opportunities.
Family-fun festivities will occur Saturday, May 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., involving canoeing, guided hikes, make and take nature crafts, scavenger hunts, and touring the barns and gardens of our sustainable farm. Activities will vary as drop-in, guided or self-guided events. All ages are welcome to participate in activities that encourage exploration, discovery and play.
Merry Lea will also host a BioBlitz: an event where teams of volunteers record as many species as possible in a given area over a short period of time. One such citizen science effort will occur on Friday, May 14, from 7:30-10 p.m. to locate frogs and salamanders at the Learning Center, 2388 S. C.R. 500W, Albion. More BioBlitz opportunities will occur Saturday, May 15 from 6:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. concurrently with the family-fun activities.
Participants may engage in bird counting, insect monitoring, plant identification and macroinvertebrate dipping across Merry Lea’s 1,189-acre nature preserve. These BioBlitz events are open to participants who are middle school-aged and older. Individuals and families may participate in one or both tracks throughout Saturday, if they are the appropriate age(s).
Friday evening’s BioBlitz i s $5 per person. Saturday’s day pass i s $7.50 per child and $10 per adult, which includes all activities. All Nature Fest activities on Saturday will take place or start at the Merry Lea Farmstead site, 2152 S. C.R. 425W, Albion.
Overnight camping and meals will not be provided this year, but guests are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy. Merry Lea is committed to the health and safety of all guests and staff, so there will be protocols in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Masks will be required at all times for participants age 3 and older.
Registration is required. To see the full schedule, more details and registration please visit goshen.edu/merrylea/naturefest
Merry Lea is located just south of Wolf Lake, halfway between Goshen and Fort Wayne. Directions and updates are available at goshen.edu/merrylea or the Merry Lea Facebook page.
For questions regarding Merry Lea’s hours or new developments, contact merrylea@goshen.edu or (260) 799-5869.
Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College is an 1,189-acre nature preserve in north central Indiana, midway between Fort Wayne and Goshen. The center is known for its ecological diversity, its quality environmental education and its efforts in the area of sustainable building and land restoration. While prairies and woodlands are also part of the landscape, the diverse wetlands at Merry Lea are its greatest treasure. To learn more, see Merry Lea’s website at goshen.edu/merrylea.
Goshen College, established in 1894, is a residential Christian liberal arts college rooted in the Anabaptist-Mennonite tradition.
