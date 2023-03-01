I’m typing at the kitchen table in my very cold house. The power has been out for hours and the home temperature, while chilly, is moving closer to the outside temperature of 32 degrees. I have a way to go before I pack up and head to our wonderful public library where there is warmth and electricity.
I look out into the glistening ice storm aftermath and think of the myriad of life forms for which this cold world is a normal way of life. Each wild creature that was unable to fly to warmer climes has a strategy for hanging on until warmer days ahead.
Seldom is a story wilder than that of the wood frog. Appropriately named this small, thumb-sized, copper-colored frog lives much of its life in woodlands. In late winter, early spring, however, they travel to vernal woodland pools to mate and breed. All amphibians use water environments at some point in their lifecycle. Some, such as green frogs and bullfrogs, spend all their lives very near and in water. Others, leopard frogs, live in grassy areas, not far from water and still others, gray tree frogs, chorus frogs and wood frogs, live in wooded areas, but travel to water for reproduction.
Amphibians and reptiles are cold-blooded, they cannot create their own heat as warm-blooded birds and mammals do. Some birds fly south to escape winter. The rest join most mammals and tough out the cold, finding food and seeking shelter when needed. A few mammals hibernate to near states of death and return to normal activity when warm weather returns.
Amphibians and reptiles, herptiles or herps, the casual name given to the group by some naturalists, a nod to the study of such, herpetology, enter a winter state of near death not called hibernation, but brumation.
Some settled deep below the frost line, or in mud underwater. They take in what little oxygen they need through skin and other parts, and all body processes are slowed just enough to stay alive.
Wood frogs are different. They do not burrow deeply, but rather just below leaf litter, protected from predation among the woodland humus. It is here where one of the most incredible transformations of existence occurs.
Glycogen is stored in wood frog liver. As the body cools, glycogen is broken down to glucose which is distributed throughout the body and concentrated in key organs, muscle and blood. As the frog begins to freeze, water flows from these key areas to the body cavity and between skin and other tissues. The remaining glucose acts as an antifreeze protecting the organs from damaging freezing.
As it cools, wood frog muscle breaks down releasing nitrogen that is repackaged as urea, the substance normally released in urine. The urea accumulates in tissues and water where it reduces the freezing point, lowers metabolism and conserves energy.
Various studies have shown that in the heart of winter 60% to 70% of the remaining water freezes. The tissues mixed with glucose and urea remain as a liquid syrup. At this stage the heart stops and the blood quits flowing. This state of brumation could last for months.
When it warms this time of year, the heart starts back up! It delivers oxygen rich blood as it again flows and flushes out cells of the glucose and urea.
The wood frog can come in and out of brumation if winter weather allows for such, but the process back and forth takes a day or two. Thawing is best if the daytime temperatures are just above freezing and at nighttime, just below. Faster fluctuating temperatures do not allow for proper starting or ending brumation.
The medical community again looks to nature for answers. For human organ donation, knowing the process may lead to longer viability of organs before getting to recipients. There may be solutions in addressing human diabetes. When wood frogs chill and produce the special glucose, blood sugar levels spike to more than 100% of normal with no ill effects. How can this knowledge be used to better control or stop human diabetes?
This was not exactly the question I first had when sitting down and rubbing my hands before typing. But it now intrigues me and I am excited when the weather breaks and these frogsicles thaw, stir, and make their way to vernal pools.
It is one of the early species to do so. Wood frogs are very loyal to their breeding pools. There were several I always explored at Pokagon State Park. If you are in Steuben County, the McClue Nature Reserve has such pools, as does the Ropchan Wildlife Refuge south of Fremont. Other wooded natural areas throughout our region will be home to wood frogs.
Their sound is unmistakable; together in a breeding choir they sound like quacking ducks. I hear them every late winter/early spring and smile. Come the warming days of March we can open windows and hear spring and get out among the thawed and living.
