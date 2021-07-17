Cycling to work, bringing a reusable grocery tote to the store and choosing organic products are a few of the many ways people have accepted the mission to reduce the impact their daily living has on the planet. Great initiatives have been borne out of a desire to be more eco-friendly. Indeed, eco-friendly living can extend to all parts of one’s lifestyle, including personal grooming.
Small changes in daily grooming habits can benefit the planet in myriad ways. And keeping clean and looking good while protecting the planet is simpler than one may think.
Save water
Water is an essential component of many grooming techniques, so making an effort to conserve water is a good place to begin making some eco-friendly changes. Invest in a low-flow showerhead and make a concerted effort to take shorter showers. Water and energy can be wasted when taking a bath, so limit those in favor of showers. If you choose to take a bath, don’t fill the tub and consider using old bath water for other purposes, such as watering houseplants or the garden. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports that Americans use approximately nine billion gallons of water every day to take care of their yards. Using old bathwater can reduce that number. When washing your face or brushing your teeth, turn off the faucet in between scrubbing and rinsing.
Reduce reliance on single-use plastics
Replace single-use items with others that are more environmentally friendly. Instead of disposable razors, purchase an electric razor or one that has changeable head inserts on a reusable handle. Eco-friendly toothbrushes made of bamboo can help reduce reliance on plastics.
Buy locally made products
Opt for soaps and shampoos made from natural ingredients by local companies. The further the country of production, the more fuel and other resources necessary to get the product into your home. Scour local farmer’s markets and niche retailers in town, which often stock soaps and grooming materials made by community residents.
Read product labels
Avoid products that are made with chemicals in favor of those made from ingredients you understand. Such a decision can reduce harmful, potentially dangerous runoff that ultimately ends up in waterways. Select products that are sold in containers made from recycled materials or those that limit excessive packaging.
Eco-friendly living can be extended to personal grooming, ensuring people look good while protecting the planet at the same time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.