WATERLOO — The place will be as important as the plot when DeKalb High School actors take the stage this weekend for “The History of Dating.”
“We, as the juniors and seniors, are proud to be the first group to perform in black-box theater in DeKalb High School,” said cast member Blair McKown.
Students have transformed their classroom on the school’s northeast corner into a simple, intimate theater.
“You have to maintain a greater focus … because you’re so close to the audience. They definitely know what you’re feeling,” said Lindy Kennedy.
“We have to make more eye contact” and be more involved with the audience, added Samantha Mick.
“Our goal is to do more than one of these a year. We know this happens in Chicago all the time,” theater instructor Jed Freels said about black-box theater.
In another learning experience, the show’s 21 actors will be portraying 90 roles.
“They’re off, they change, they’re on” in rapid succession, Freels said.
In a series of short scenes, the comedy examines dating from prehistoric times to the present.
What those eras have in common is “the obliviousness of men” who have “no understanding of what’s going on,” said cast member Shane Williams.
Tying the scenes together, Dylan Burger portrays a professor teaching about the history of dating — the only character who plays it straight and serious.
“It brings out my professional side a little more,” Burger said.
Zaira Finderson plays the role of an academic partner who openly admires the indifferent professor.
“It’s very fun being his complete opposite, because I get to be happy and bubbly,” Finderson said.
“In classes, we have been centering ourselves in our characters … in their motives, their ideals, in their minds,” Kennedy said.
“We have done a lot of exercises on focusing and really just knowing what we’re about to present,” McKown added.
The black-box format, “makes the audience work along with the cast” by using their imaginations with a minimal set, said Chandler Hutton.
“The skills we’re learning, we hope, are going to make us more job-ready,” Freels said. In addition to acting styles, students are learning about dedication and commitment.
Cast member Alex Holwerda is a newcomer to theater this year. “It’s really helped my quick decision-making, improvising,” he said. Acting is “bringing out a personality I don’t normally possess.”
The show will be presented Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.. Tickets priced at $7 may be reserved by calling the school at 920-1012, ext. 2132.
