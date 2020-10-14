HOWE — When Margaret Malone sees a need in her community, she works to fill those needs. It’s just in her nature.
Throughout her time living in the small community of Howe, Malone has been responsible for founding nearly a half a dozen not-for-profit, community-based organizations aimed at solving a myriad of problems in Howe, and LaGrange County. From helping stray and lost animals to helping children move through the foster care system with less trauma, Malone has devoted her time and talents.
For those reasons and more, Malone has been named KPC’s Influential Women of Northeast Indiana Nonprofit Woman of the Year. While grateful for the recognition, Malone said she did what she did only because those things needed to be done.
A Munster native, Malone, and her first husband first learned of LaGrange County in the early 19070s while on a trip to Ohio to visit a friend. LaGrange County made a biggest enough impression, the pair decided they wanted to move here and raise their family.
Since arriving, Malone has While operating her own small business, she served as the executive director for the Combined Community Action Committee. That organization led to the creation of the Clothes and Food Basket of LaGrange County.
Soon, she co-founded and launched an animal welfare organization, and then created and launched Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption. The organization now operates LaGrange County’s no-kill animal shelter. To help fund Ark, Malone donated a large collection of books she owned and founded the Paws and Claw bookstore. That organization now occupies Howe’s former grocery store and by buying and selling used books, helps support Ark. When she thought Howe could use a little help growing as a town, she called together a few friends, and over coffee and discussions, they created the Howe Community Association.
Now her latest creation, The Farm Place, Inc, an organization devoted to caring for children pulled into the courts and the foster care system through no fault of their own. The Farm Place started one Sunday morning in Malone’s Howe home when she read a story in the News Sun about children being pulled into the foster care and the courts when their parents are arrested and charged with using methamphetamine. Sometimes, those children have to be housed at state institutions while child services professionals search a safe home for them. That part of the story weighed heavily on Malone.
In a moment she recalls with great clarity, a thought crossed her mind.
“You know how to solve this,” she remembers, saying it was God telling her to act. So Malone reached out to others and soon The Farm Place was born.
Key to is mission The Farm Place will provide a home for animals to interact with children in its care. Malone says she firmly believes animals are a valuable therapeutic tool that can help children overcome trauma. The Farm also will provide child services and healthcare professionals a nontraditional setting to work with and help children.
“People have asked me if I felt pride in all that I’ve done, and the answer would be a big no,” she explained. “That would feel like “Look what I’ve done.” I feel thankful when something is accomplished that needed to be done but that’s it. As the old saying goes – I love it when a plan comes together.”
Malone gives the credit for her accomplishments to God, saying God has placed her in situations created to help her acquire the talents and tools she needed to be able to respond to needs in her community.
“I think God prepares you for things that are going to happen in the future by bringing certain things into your life, certain knowledge, things that you’re going to need later on,” she added. “It’s a huge thing to realize what He believes you’re capable of.”
Malone’s own life has not been without challenges. Not long after moving to Howe, her first husband was diagnosed with cancer. He passed away five years later.
But while he was fighting that disease, Malone said did what she always does in these situations, read. She read books about everything related to her husband’s cancer, looking to learn what she could do to help him. At one point, she worked four jobs at once just to provide for her family.
“I was able to call on my resources to get us through five years of treatments,” she said. “I did things that I read in books. Books have always been a way of life for me. And it’s because I had all these books I was able to start Paws and Claws bookstore, and it was all because I read.”
That experience of dealing with the loss of her husband helped Malone gain a better understanding of the world around her.
“There really is a God who puts things in your mind,” she said. “And I think the secret. When people ask how could you do this, I think at some point in time, I think God prepares you for things that are going to happen in the future that you’re going to need later on.”
Now in her 80s, Malone is slowing down, just a bit. Malone announced in September she was stepping away from the board of directors of The Farm Place and allowing others to see the mission forward. The board is now working to raise the money needed to complete Malone’s dream, building a barn and conference center at the 10-acre The Farm Place property just north of LaGrange on S.R. 9.
Levi King, The Farm Place board of directors president said being named KPC’s Influential Women of Northeast Indiana Nonprofit Woman of the Year is an honor Malone well deserves.
“She’s just the kind of person who sees a need and does something about it. She’s a woman of action,” King said. “She goes to work and makes things happen. She’s good at not taking no for an answer. She deserves this honor.”
