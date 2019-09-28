BENTON — Ryan Brandt approached the line of scrimmage, moving up from his strong safety spot, early in the first quarter, and shot through a would-be blocker as he stuffed Fairfield quarterback Dalton Cripe for no gain on a keeper.
A few plays later, linebacker Owen Shoup one-upped his teammate, bursting through the line of scrimmage as he tackled Cripe for a loss on what otherwise would have been a triple option as the quarterback began to dart around the left end of the offensive line.
Plays such as these were aplenty Saturday as Angola defeated Fairfield, 48-16, in a Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division matchup.
The option offense ran by the Falcons has given plenty of teams fits this season, but never had a chance against the Hornets. The Angola defense held Fairfield to just 13 yards in the first half, including nine yards rushing on 18 carries (a half yard per attempt).
“It’s all about responsibility,” Brandt said of defending against the option. “Everyone has to do their roles and maintain pitch responsibilities. Just do your job, don’t get distracted and you can stop it.”
Fairfield punted on each of their first three possessions, two of which were blocked, giving the Hornets short fields to work with as they quickly ran up a 21-0 lead through the first 12 minutes.
Brandt scored the game’s initial touchdown on an 18-yard sweep around the right side while Tucker Hasselman scored on a 13-yard power. Senior Aidyn Book netted the other score, recovering a blocked punt in the end zone.
From there, the Hornets rolled.
Hasselman tossed a season-high 26 attempts, completing 15 of them for 143 yards and two touchdowns. He added 83 yards and a score on the ground, carrying the ball 14 times.
The early returns seemed mixed. The junior signal caller routinely dissected the Falcons on short throws — often to running back Lincoln Schreiber, who hauled in eight passes for 90 yards and a score — but under threw multiple receivers who were open downfield.
Both of Hasselman’s scores came in the second half. He connected with Schreiber in the third quarter, finding his back in the left flat for a 33-yard catch-and-run score.
On the next possession, Hasselman found junior receiver Gage King crossing over the middle of the field for a 35-yard touchdown. Brandt also scored in the second half on a 42-yard jet sweep.
After little success in the first half, Fairfield scored on its first play of the third quarter when Cripe dropped a pass to Nolan Sharick, who beat man coverage, for a 70-yard touchdown. Cripe notched another score on a three-yard run in the fourth quarter.
TAKEAWAYS
Angola: After playing without much confidence through the first month, the Hornets’ defense is overflowing with moxie after two strong showings. And, while it has been a little too one-dimensional at times, the team’s offense has started to open up more as Hasselman matures into his role. The team that played to an 0-4 start will be far from what you see on the field in sectional if this trend continues.
Fairfield: One of the area’s best surprise feel-good stories of the early portion of 2019, the Falcons have now suffered back-to-back blow out losses and enter a very tough three-game stretch to end the season. With games against Garrett, Lakeland and Churubusco remaining, this might be a team that finishes the season 0-5 after a 3-1 start.
UP NEXT
Angola (2-4, 2-1 NECC) hosts Prairie Heights.
Fairfield (3-3, 0-2) visits Garrett.
