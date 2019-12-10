WEST LAFAYETTE — Jaret Carpenter, grandson of Phil and Jane Carpenter of St. Joe and a senior at Purdue University, has been selected as the Big 10 Cross Country Runner of the Year by a vote of Big Ten coaches.
Carpenter becomes only the second Boilermaker to be chosen for the honor, following Matt McClintock's selection in 2015.
Capping off his senior season by finishing 10th at the NCAA Championships with a time of 30:58.7, Carpenter posted the best finish by a Boilermaker at the NCAA meet since 1949. He led Purdue to its best team finish (11th) at the national meet since 1950 and the best since the meet expanded from nine schools to its current 31-team field.
Carpenter joined teammate Curt Eckstein in collecting All-America honors. They join McClintock as the only runners to earn that status since 1987. The 2019 All-Americans are only the ninth and 10th Boilermakers to earn the honor in program history.
Earlier this fall, Carpenter earned All-Big Ten and All-Great Lakes Regional citations, the latter after his fifth-place finish led Purdue to its first-ever NCAA Great Lakes Regional title.
This year marked Carpenter's third all-conference and all-regional awards, highlighted by last year's selection as the USTFCCCA Great Lakes Region Athlete of the Year after he won the regional title.
Carpenter also is an Academic All-America selection.
He is the son of Brad and Mary Carpenter of Maple Grove, Minnesota.
