ANGOLA — Garrett sophomore middle blocker Morgan Ostrowski did a little wave toward the Woodlan players as if to say "see ya" after scoring her final kill of the match Tuesday.
That point sealed the Railroaders' victory over the Warriors, 3-1, in the opener of the Class 3A sectional at Angola, and was met by a swarm of praise from teammates and coaches alike.
Garrett advanced with a 23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16 win thanks, in part, to the aggressiveness displayed by Ostrowski, as well as juniors Logan Smith and Emma Hirchak, against the Warriors said coach Lydia Gard.
"It was their willingness to hit multiple shots," Gard said. "And by that I mean not just hitting the ball in a straight line. Sometimes good hitters can fall into a habit of only hitting one shot, but (Tuesday) I thought we did a good job of hitting down our lines, hitting cross court, as well as on tips."
Of course, this type of performance from the Railroaders' trio is nothing new. The group combined for 848 kills during the regular season, with Smith leading the way with 317 of her own.
Against the Warriors, Hirchak led the way offensively with 10 kills, while Smith added seven — including scoring the 1,000th kill of her career — and four aces, and Ostrowski contributing six kills and three blocks.
Garrett needed every one of them.
Both teams played within a few scores of each other for much of the night, neither pulling away until the very end. Woodlan took the first game of the night due to what Gard called a failure to "settle in" which led to several bouts of miscommunication and her team showing some nervousness.
The Railroaders looked much different the final three games, though. In the second, Garrett led by as many as six points after a go-ahead kill from senior Brooklyn Runion. Game three played out much like the second, though this time Garrett had to fight from behind.
The Railroaders trailed by as many as five points, 14-9, but took a late lead when Hirschak scored on back-to-back kills. Smith sealed the game win with three straight points, scoring on two kills and an ace.
In a decisive fourth set, Garrett took control midway through, leading by as many as 10 points, 23-13, before Ostrowski said goodbye to the Warriors.
The win earned the Railroaders a spot in the semifinal round, and a rematch against Class 3A No. 6 and Northeast Corner Conference champion Angola. The Hornets defeated the Railroaders 3 games to 1 in a match on Sept. 26.
Gard said the best thing her team can do to avenge that loss is to jump out to a better start than it did Tuesday night.
"I think we are a team that can beat Angola, but we have to trust and believe the process," Gard said. "That means controlling our nerves, trusting our teammates and staying the course."
The Railroaders and Hornets square off Saturday at 11 a.m.
