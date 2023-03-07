College Softball Thunder remain undefeated on last day in Florida
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Trine University’s softball team remained undefeated on the season after defeating Nebraska Wesleyan 9-1 and Otterbein 5-1 Tuesday on their last day in Florida.
The Thunder (8-0) started the day with junior Alexis Michon in the pitcher’s circle to hold Nebraska Wesleyan to four hits while striking out eight in the five-inning game.
Trine scored five runs in the second inning after Ellie Trine tripled to score teammates Carolyn Biel, Amanda Prather and Scarlett Elliott. Cassie Woods scored Trine when she singled in her at bat, and then Karley Trine scored her on a single.
The Thunder added four more in the fourth when Emily Wheaton and Cassie Woods did a double steal, with Wheaton taking second and Woods taking home, followed by a two-RBI double by Elliott to score Wheaton and Karley Trine and an RBI triple from Emma Lee to score Elliott.
Hanna Roth had an RBI double in the fifth for Nebraska Wesleyan.
Against Otterbein, Elliott reached based on a fielder’s choice that scored Ellie Trine in the first for the early 1-0 lead. Lee was responsible for the next three runs, recording a sacrifice in the third to score Karley Trine and a 3-run home run that knocked in Amanda Prather and Elliott.
