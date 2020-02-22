ANGOLA — The Trine Thunder have never won a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament title.
After claiming the tourney's No. 1 seed and making the championship game a year ago, the Thunder entered Saturday's regular season finale in danger of missing the conference tournament. So, winning pretty wasn't a priority. Getting the win was enough.
And Trine got a big one against Hope.
Langston Johnson scored 18 points, including a layup to put Trine ahead double digits late, as the Thunder (14-11, 8-6) pulled away to defeat the Dutch, 73-59.
Johnson added a game-high five assists, Marcus Winters netted 16 points and Mitch Geller added 12 points as Trine secured at least a fourth-place finish in the MIAA standings and one of the final seeds in the league tournament, which begins on Friday.
Trine entered the contest a game behind both Calvin and Adrian — two teams that were tied for second place in the standings — and one game ahead of Alma for the fourth seed.
The Thunder were on a four-game losing streak, but changed their fortunes with a combination of efficient offense and timely defense versus the sixth-ranked Dutch (12-13, 5-9).
Hope forward Preston Granger entered the game among the league leaders in points and rebounds, averaging more than 20 points and seven boards per game. He topped both of those averages versus the Thunder, totaling 23 points and 13 rebounds as the Dutch lost their sixth of the past seven games and finished the month of February with a 1-6 record.
Hope found itself down by a point after guard Calvin Hacket converted a layup with 16:12 on the clock but quickly found itself down by 11 points after Jake Daniels made a 3-pointer to cap a 14-4 run after Hacket's bucket.
The Thunder shot 42 percent overall in the game and finished with a 36-percent clip from 3-point range, boosted by a 45-percent second half from deep (5-of-11).
The MIAA Tournament will be held at No. 1-seeded Albion College on Friday.
Hope women 59, Trine 52
Tara Bieniewicz scored 21 points and shot 50 percent from 3-point range as Hope finished the regular season undefeated (25-0, 16-0) and claimed the No. 1 seed in the women's MIAA Tournament.
Trine finished the season as the No. 2 seed, and will play Calvin in the first semifinal of the tournament, which will be hosted at Hope's DeVos Fieldhouse Friday night.
The Thunder drew within four points (47-43) in the fourth quarter when Bieniewicz made a jumper with 7:38 remaining. Lauren Newman, Kennedy Schoovnveld and Claire Baguely each made a three in the final minutes for the No. 2 Dutch, and forward Olivia Voskull added the final of her eight points as Hope pulled away.
Schoonveld led Hope with 14 points and Newman added 10 for the Dutch.
