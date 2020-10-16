FREMONT – Fremont’s speed overcame Wes-Del’s methodical approach Friday night as the Eagles ended the regular season with a 49-22 victory over the Warriors at Max Mitchell Sports Complex.
It was the Eagles’ first game since their 35-34 overtime loss at Central Noble on Sept. 18.
“We were a little rusty in the first half,” Fremont coach Jim Hummer said. “We had too many penalties. But we found a way to get some stops.
“It was great to get a win at home on senior night. I’m proud the team stuck together.”
Senior Kameron Colclasure ran the ball 11 times for 150 yards and four touchdowns for Fremont (3-3). He scored on runs of 59, 1, 32 and 27 yards.
The Warriors (3-6) scored both of their touchdowns in the first half off of Eagles turnovers to take a 14-8 lead. But Fremont scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes of the second quarter to regain the lead.
Wes-Del tried to draw Fremont offsides on a fourth down and three play in Warrior territory. The Eagles did not flinch. After a Warrior time out, the snap went back to senior quarterback Eric Harlan and he was sacked for a loss.
Two plays later, the Eagles scored. A 25-yard run by Colclasure got Fremont close to the end zone. Colclasure scored from a yard out with 31.3 seconds left to break a 14-14 tie. Colclasure ran for two points and Fremont led 22-14. That was the score at halftime.
Hummer thought stopping the Warriors on downs midway through the second quarter was the turning point of the game. Colclasure broke up two deep passes late in that Wes-Del possession.
On the first play from scrimmage in the second half, senior Dylan Parsons went around left end and outran the Warrior defense for a 52-yard touchdown run. Colclasure kicked the extra point to put the Eagles up 29-14.
Senior Carson Flynn had touchdown runs of 51 and 77 yards for Fremont.
“Carson and Dylan take the threat off of me,” Colclasure said.
The Eagles will host Adams Central (6-2) in a Class 1A first-round sectional game this coming Friday. The Flying Jets won at Fremont 43-12 on Aug. 21 in the season opener for both teams.
“We’ll push ourselves to try to get ready,” Colclasure said of the big sectional test. “When we played them, I knew we could compete with them.”
Harlan rushed 42 times for 164 yards and a touchdown for Wes-Del. He also threw two touchdown passes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.