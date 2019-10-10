Last year, the New York Times called the NBA the “wokest professional sports league.” It was a fair description. While a player such as Colin Kaepernick failed to find a job in the NFL after protesting police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem, basketball stars such as LeBron James, Derrick Rose, Kobe Bryant and others have freely expressed support for various causes, including the Black Lives Matter movement which James and others famously supported on the court.
It is a reputation — which has turned into a brand in and of itself — which the league has worked hard, and carefully, to cultivate in recent years. The league is proud of it, and it should be, allowing players a voice and an avenue to both express opinions and use their platform for good in whichever they see fit.
Unless, of course, that cause disrupts the bottom line.
This past weekend, Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted a picture, which was quickly deleted, that read “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong” amid what has become a months-long protest in one of communist country’s largest cities. Protesters took opposition to what they feel is an oppressive Chinese extradition bill, which opponents believe would lead to the disappearance of Hong Kong’s critics of the Chinese regime, as well as infringe upon the limited independence the semi-autonomous region enjoys. More than 2,000 people have been injured by Chinese authorities for demonstrations which the government characterizes as “riots.”
On this issue, the league has remained shamefully silent.
A striking string of NBA acquiescence began on Friday, when Morey sent out his initial tweet, which quickly went viral in China. The backlash from sponsors and fans in the country was fast and furious, but the swiftness with which the NBA bent the knee to Chinese sensibilities was breathtaking for a league which prides itself on having a certain sense of obligation to stand up for human rights issues. This is, after all, a league that removed it’s All Star game from Charlotte, North Carolina last year over controversy surrounding a transgender bathroom bill.
The owner of the Houston Rockets, Tillman Fertitta, did not hesitate to throw his GM under the bus: “Listen … @dmorey does not speak for the @HoustonRockets. Our presence in Tokyo is all about the promotion of the @NBA internationally and we are not a political organization,” he tweeted Friday night. Soon after came a follow-up response from Morey, in which he walked back his previous comment.
Of course, it is easy to understand why Commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA sided with China. As many as 500 million Chinese citizens viewed at least one NBA game last year, and the league’s operations in the country are valued at more than $4 billion. The Rockets have also been one of the league’s more popular teams in the country — Yao Ming, the head of the Chinese Basketball Association, is perhaps one of the team’s all-time best players.
The Chinese league has since suspended ties with the Rockets and Chinese state television has canceled broadcasts of NBA preseason games and suspended ties with the league as well.
All of this comes to a head just as the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets are headed to China for a two exhibition games. The Nets are owned by Joe Tsai, a co-founder of Alibaba Group, a Chinese conglomerate, who weighed in on the controversy in a Facebook post that called Morey’s tweet “damaging,” the democracy protesters a “separatist movement” and the subject of Hong Kong’s independence a “third-rail issue.”
Of course, an Alibaba chief officer feeling this way — the company’s tech has been used the by the Chinese government to surveil its citizens — comes as a surprise to no one. The question in this all is how a league that prides itself on promoting progressive and inclusive values squares those beliefs with allowing a supporter of authoritarianism to own one of its teams. Or how Silver, who criticized Donald Trump’s Muslim ban, feels about running a training camp for young players in the region of Xinjiang, in which Slate reported last year the nation’s authorities were holding roughly one million Muslims in concentration camps.
Such is the problem with today’s woke politics, which often seems to force our collective gaze down our nose, rather than out at the world around us. Is the issue of gender-neutral bathrooms really more important than a country which is, as democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg put it, “using technology for the perfection of dictatorship?”
It is a worldview that encourages companies to take cost-free stands on the popular cause of the moment, but then do nothing when upholding real progressive values requires a bit more sacrifice.
The longstanding belief on China, that investment by America would eventually lead to the country’s political liberation, has been the centerpiece of Silver’s message when he speaks of “basketball diplomacy” and the importance of the league’s standing with the Chinese government. In reality, though, the opposite has happened.
China has become more repressive the more it has interacted with the West. Meanwhile, those economic dealings have prompted American businesses to stay silent on major moral and social issues.
Morey received support from American politicians on both sides of the isle this week, with presidential hopefuls Julian Castro and Beto O’Rourke, as well as Texas senator, and Rockets fan, Ted Cruz amongst those coming to the GM’s defense.
In the end, though, the fact that Morey was hung out to dry by, as O’Rourke said, a company that put a “blatant prioritization of profits over human rights” is nothing short of an embarrassment for the league and its image.
