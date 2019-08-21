ANGOLA — On a day which began with plenty of questions for Rick Towers and perhaps ended with even more, the Angola coach caught a glimpse of what his team will inevitably be this season — his second as coach of the Hornets — but hopefully not the shape it will ultimately take.
For nearly 13 minutes at the start of Monday’s season-opening win over Wayne, it was easy to see the most glaring difference between this 2019 girls soccer team and the one that took the same field a year ago. Immediately upon starting, the Generals forced the ball up the middle of the field, into Hornets territory, and kept it there for much of the first half, exposing the team’s inexperience in the center.
Those familiar with the Angola program know the name Reace Peppler. The then-senior scored nearly half of the Hornets’ goals last season and served as the team’s primary offensive option while roaming the center of the field. In fact, Towers’ squad generated nearly all its offense from the up the middle a year ago, a method contrary to how many teams approach the game, because of her play.
It is also a name that has weighed heavily on the team this season. For those first 13 minutes Monday evening, Peppler’s absence was tangible. Replacing the talented forward with a mixture of freshmen and sophomores having maybe 30 minutes of varsity experience between them. Towers’ team has been forced into the unenviable position of replacing a top scorer with no clear answers as to what’s next.
So, what now?
“That’s really been the question of this season so far,” Towers said. “Reace meant a lot to us last year. We obviously can’t replicate what she did for us, but we do need to find a way to make up some of that lost production in a way that works for this team.”
One option is to run the offense through senior Emily McKinley, much like the team did with Peppler last year. As a junior, McKinley scored 12 goals and was the perfect running mate for Peppler. She even plays in the center of the field, so it makes sense for continuity’s sake if nothing else. As the best passer on the team (she recorded a team-high 11 assists in 2018) though, this potential solution comes with an added dilemma. What do you value more when your best scorer is also your top facilitator?
Of course, there are other options, too. Junior Tia Araque received a mention from Towers, as did sophomores Chaelinn Hutchins and Danielle Dunham (who is not yet eligible to play) and freshmen Maddie Dailey and Jacque Miller. Of course, this route also comes with a dilemma of its own: patience.
“We have a lot of young girls that could possibly take that step and be that scorer for us,” Towers said. “Of course, none of them are at that point right now, which is what makes it difficult.
“One or two of them may get there eventually, but that doesn’t help us out right now.”
Early on versus Wayne, this was the direction Towers took. Angola generated its offense from the outside in, with Hutchins, Araque and a mix of other outside forwards feeding the ball inside.
With 27 minutes to play in the first half, Towers caught a glimpse of what this team could look like when Hutchins scored the go-ahead goal (the first of her career) after collecting a long pass and poking it past a diving Wayne keeper.
It was a beautiful play — one the team tried to replicate a few more times throughout the game, but to no avail — that showcased the tantalizingly good of what these Hornets could become, a defensive force with quick-strike ability.
Of course, the rest of the game was much less eventful. Angola finished 0-for-5 the rest of the game on shots, but continued to find ways to move the ball up-and-down the field.
The ingredients for a really good team were there, and Towers knew it. He couldn’t hide his excitement after the game. The Hornets played strong defense, and each member of the team will acknowledge it’ll be defense which carries this group through 2019. They won nearly every 50/50 play, and took advantage of opportunities, even if they didn’t result in points on the board.
“Now, it’s just about finishing developing that chemistry,” Towers said. “(Monday) it was Chae who stepped up, but Thursday (versus DeKalb) it may be someone else. It’s totally up for grabs right now.
“I know eventually we will find our answer offensively, I just don’t know when. But, when it happens, you’ll know it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.