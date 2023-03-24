ANGOLA – After making it to the NCAA Division III championship game in 2022, the Trine University softball team is back at it and looking to make another push for a national title this season.

With early season trips to Florida and Virginia in the books, the Thunder are 10-2 to start 2023. Rain and sloppy field conditions have disrupted the schedule over the past week.

Coach Donnie Danklefsen is in his 20th season guiding the Thunder. He is the only mentor Trine has had in the NCAA Division III era, and he has much to be optimistic about this spring.

He also has a new assistant coach on the bench in Sydnie Foster, a former University of Indianapolis standout who joined the Thunder staff last August after graduating with her master’s degree.

The Thunder started off their Florida trip with a come-from-behind win over Wartburg (Iowa) that saw Trine fall behind 3-0 early.

“That’s a game we don’t win last year,” Danklefsen said. “We found ways to win.”

Danklefsen likes what he sees from his team so far, especially pitching and defense. The Thunder are especially deep in the pitching department, with all last year’s staff back, including juniors Anna Koeppl and Lauren Clausen, as well as the addition of Eastern Connecticut transfer Alexis Michon. Junior Adrienne Rosey is working on coming back from an injury.

“We have a lot of good leadership back,” Danklefsen said. “We have a lot of kids who are comfortable in their positions.”

There’s still some tinkering with the lineup to be done before the Thunder start Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association play soon, but Danklefsen feels like his team is way ahead of where it was last year in terms of confidence.

Amanda Prather returns for her senior season and anchors the Thunder infield at shortstop. Junior Scarlett Elliott is at third, with sophomore Emma Beyer at second. Junior Giselle Riley has seen most of the action so far at first, with sophomores Ainsley Phillips and Angelena Perry sharing time at catcher with graduate student Carolyn Biel, another Eastern Connecticut transfer. Phillips has had the hottest bat so far, so she’s been seeing more playing time, Danklefsen said.

The outfield features some new faces in freshmen Karley Trine, younger sister of senior centerfielder Ellie Trine, and Emma Lee. Cassie Woods, an all-American graduate student who completes a trio of Eastern Connecticut State transfers, is in the mix as well.

Freshman Debbie Hill, an Indiana All-Star out of Whiteland, has added to the pitching depth for the Thunder and also added the extra dimension of a bat, stepping into the designated player role. Hill is batting .400 with three homers and 11 RBIs so far while compiling a 3-1 record in the circle with a 1.25 earned run average and 26 strikeouts against just four walks.

Koeppl and Prather are growing into leadership roles, Danklefsen said.

A hot start this year is helping the Thunder’s soaring confidence in 2023 so far, Koeppl said. Trine struggled out of the gate to an 0-7 start last season. “We’re expecting to win,” Koeppl said.

The Thunder bonded on their spring trip, sharing a house in Florida for the week and following the Thunder women’s basketball team, which made a run to the Sweet 16 again this season. Activities such as karaoke nights and ping-pong brought the team together off the field.

Koeppl said she battled through some nagging shoulder injuries last year and worked in the offseason to get physically stronger while also mentally preparing for the leadership role she’s assumed this year.

“As I’ve pitched more, my strength has gotten better,” Koeppl said. “I don’t have as much pain, and that’s been nice.”

Koeppl said she’s found her voice in terms of being a leader. “I’m speaking out more,” she added. That extends to helping younger players both on and off the field.”

Prather said she’s more of a lead-by-example kind of player. “I don’t say a lot,” Prather said. “I just show up and show the way.”

Prather sees herself as a captain on the field. “I want to hold the defense together, make sure the infield is set and ready to go,” she said. “Let the pitchers know we’ve got their back.”

Hill said she came to Trine with the expectation that she’d be pitching and hitting, and she’s been pleased to make an early impact as a true freshman. “I’ve been working on coming out of my shell,” Hill said. “The transition to college has been better than I expected.”

The Thunder are hitting .275 as a team through the first 12 games of the 2023 campaign and getting on base at a .394 clip, scoring more than seven runs per contest. Trine pitching is holding opponents to a .196 batting average with a team ERA of 1.61.

The Thunder will host Ohio Northern for a doubleheader on Sunday, starting at 2 p.m. They will make up their home doubleheader with Anderson on Wednesday ay 3 p.m.

Trine added a twin bill on a neutral site Thursday. It will play Spalding (Ky.) at the University of Indianapolis at 1 p.m.