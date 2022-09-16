KENDALLVILLE - The postseason picture for area girls golf teams is starting to fall into place.

Carroll punched its ticket for next week’s East Noble Regional at Noble Hawk Golf Links by winning the East Noble Sectional at Cobblestone Golf Club on Friday.

The Chargers shot a 315. The top three teams at a sectional advance to the regional; Northridge nabbed the second spot with a 346 and Concord will go to Noble Hawk as the third qualifying team with a 373.

Carroll’s Marissa GeRue was the medalist with an even-par 72. Her teammate Taylor Larkins was second with a 77.

GeRue, a junior, said course management was the key for her on Friday at Cobblestone.

“I think I only hit driver on four or five holes,” GeRue said. “I usually hit irons off the tee.”

GeRue and her teammates are excited about the chance to qualify for the upcoming state tournament at Prairie View. Carroll coach Bryan Koelinger said they’ll practice at Autumn Ridge on Monday, and then head to Noble Hawk for some short game work on Tuesday. They’ll play a practice round on Wednesday.

Fairfield finished just four strokes out of a team qualifying spot in fourth with a 377, but Bailey Willard qualified for regionals as an individual with an 87.

Westview was fifth with 391; Goshen sixth with 398; West Noble seventh with 419; Churubusco eighth with a 424; Lakeland ninth with 436; East Noble 10th with 472; and Prairie Heights 11th with 505.

Westview’s Hope Haarer was the top individual with a non-qualifying team with an 80. West Noble’s Mackensy Mabie was second with an 83 and will join Haarer at Noble Hawk for regionals next week.

Both Haarer and Mabie are seniors, both returning regional qualifiers, and both want to finish their senior year by competing at state.

Both players said idea that their high school careers are coming to an end is starting to sink in. Haarer said she’s taking a bit of a laid-back approach to next week’s regional. “I want to have fun, do my best and just see what happens,” Haarer said.

Haarer said she’ll spend the next week working on her approach shots. “I need to leave myself shorter putts,” Haarer said.

Mabie, meanwhile, said she’ll have a better idea what to expect this year. “Last year there was definitely a lot of the deer-in-the-headlights thing going on,” Mabie said with a smile. “This year, I feel a lot more comfortable, and I’ve played at that course a lot more during the year.”