KENDALLVILLE – East Noble came into Friday night’s NE8 contest against Columbia City looking to get back on a winning track after two straight losses.

Unfortunately for the Knights, that was not in the cards, as Columbia City exploded for 35 first-half points en route to a 42-13 win on Senior Night at East Noble.

Columbia City exploded for 327 first-half yards as the Eagles built a 35-7 first-half lead. That included the first 21 points of the night.

East Noble got on the board finally at the 3:03 mark of the second quarter on a 26-yard Tyson Reinbold TD run.

Columbia City got the seven right back on the ensuing drive, getting a 44-yard TD pass from Colton Pieper to Stratton Fuller. Fuller got a pick on the Knights’ next possession and the Eagles cashed in right before the half on a Pieper-Peyton Shearer TD pass. The Eagles led 35-7 at intermission and added one score in the second half.

East Noble made a run to start the third, getting a 14-yard Reinbold TD run to cut the Columbia City lead to 35-13. But as quickly as the door appeared to be cracked open, the Eagles slammed it shut again, this time on a 3-yard Justice Goree run.

The Eagles amassed 423 total yards on the night – 247 of those on the ground. Goree led the Eagle ground attack with 134 yards on 24 carries and a TD.

Pieper was 7-of-17 for 176 yards and two TDs. He had the 32-yard strike to Shearer and the 44-yard pass to Fuller.

East Noble had 343 yards of offense on the night, with 183 of those on the ground. Reinbold had two of the Knights’ three TDs, and Alex Brennan had the third Knight score.

East Noble travels to New Haven next Friday night. Columbia City hosts Leo.