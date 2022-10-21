LIGONIER – West Noble had a battle on its hands with a young Mishawaka Marian team in a Class 3A sectional football game Friday night. The Knights were stout defensively and scored first.

But the Chargers did not stop hitting on both sides of the ball and pulled away in the second half to defeat the Knights 26-14.

West Noble (8-2) will travel to Knox (7-3) for a semifinal game in Sectional 26 this coming Friday. The Redskins pummeled visiting Lakeland 65-28 in a first-round game last night.

On Charger Hill Friday night, junior quarterback Bryce LaSane scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Then the Knights kicked the extra point to take a 7-0 lead.

But LaSane suffered an injury a little later in the first half and did not return. Marian (2-8) did not do much offensively after he left the game with the exception of its final drive of the game that ended with a 20-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Brayden Smith to sophomore Braxton Brooks with 2 minutes, 7 seconds left.

“We grinded it out,” West Noble coach Monte Mawhorter said.

The Chargers got on the scoreboard late in the first quarter after Drew Yates ran for a first down on a fake punt. Yates threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Schwartz with 3:13 left before halftime, but the Chargers missed the extra point kick.

West Noble took the lead at 13-7 on a 3-yard touchdown run from Seth Pruitt and a Diego Uribe extra point kick. A pass to the flat from Yates to Pruitt covered 56 yards and got West Noble to the Knights’ 7-yard line

The Chargers finished a drive of just over five minutes with a touchdown to take a 20-7 lead with 7:27 left to play. Yates connected with Noah Dubea for a 12-yard pass on a fourth down-and-5 play, then Yates hit Dubea on a short slant for a scoring pass covering eight yards.

Pruitt scored on a 20-yard touchdown run with 4:08 left, then Uribe kicked the extra point to make a 26-7.

Pruitt had 18 carries for 138 yards for West Noble. Yates completed 12 of 18 passed for 124 yards.