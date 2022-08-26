Week one of the 2022 high school football season is in the books and as I always say, I’ve missed it.

There were a lot of teams that impressed me last week and some teams that…well, didn’t.

First, I was in Garrett to see if the Railroaders were able to earn an upset victory over the defending Class 1A runners-up in Adams Central, until the Flying Jets took a 28-0 first-quarter lead.

I then made my way over to Kendallville to see the East Noble take on Plymouth. I was not there for very long, however, as the Knights had already taken the Rockies behind the woodshed before halftime, leading 37-0.

So, I ended the night with what ended up being the game of the week as Angola finally played on their turf field for the first time, which didn’t taste as good as I thought it would (I’ll stick to natural grass, thank you very much).

In other words, last week was a full slate of blowouts save for the down-to-the-wire finish that saw the Hornets bathe in the celebratory fireworks post-game after hero-of-the-night Michael Burelison broke up DeKalb’s potentially game-tying drive on fourth-and-goal late to win 21-14.

Disclaimer: Don’t bathe in fireworks. It’s unsafe for your health.

Anyways, here’s hoping this week’s games are a lot more competitive before this cow goes into her stall to call it an early night.

Yours truly is the front runner amongst the KPC Media Sports misfits after my 9-1 showing last week. I will unfortunately not be going 90-0 as I said, but I’ll take it.

Shockingly, David Vantress has not lost a step since departing so long ago, as he is tied with me at 9-1. Ken Fillmore and Evan Weaver are on his heels (and my hooves) at 8-2, and Jeff Jones is bringing up the caboose at 7-3.

Here are my Week 2 predictions.

DeKalb over Garrett

Barons get their first win on home turf in the next chapter of this historic rivalry.

Adams Central over Eastside

This one will be a showdown. Look for the Flying Jets to strategize stopping Eastside’s run game.

East Noble over NorthWood

Knights get the road win after a one-year hiatus from playing the Panthers, and they’ll do it on the ground.

Leo over Angola

Leo blew a 10-0 first half lead against Kokomo last week, losing 33-13. They aren’t going to let that happen against the Hornets.

West Noble over Wawasee

In the past eight years, these two teams are split 4-4. The Chargers should take the lead in the series with a dominating victory tonight.

Churubusco over Lakeland

If quarterback Riley Buroff is healthy, the Eagles should take this one at home. If not, we got a barnburner.

Central Noble over Woodlan

The Cougars were run out of Ligonier last week after being dominated by West Noble. However, Central Noble should get on track against a Woodlan team they beat by nearly 30 last year.

Prairie Heights over Bronson (Mich.)

The Panthers beat a 2-7 Bronson team by a pair of touchdowns last season, but something tells me this one won’t be as close.

Fremont over Blackford

The Eagles haven’t been 2-0 since 1997. They have a strong shot in doing so against Blackford, who have won once in their last 14 games.

Carroll over Snider

A marquee matchup in the Summit Athletic Conference comes in week two as the two favorites for the title square up. It will be a very special night in Carroll’s home opener.

Week 1 Scores

Angola 21, DeKalb 14

West Noble 33, Central Noble 7

East Noble 51, Plymouth 7

Eastside 50, Woodlan 24

Adams Central 56, Garrett 6

Columbia City 31, Churubusco 7

South Bend St. Joseph 36, Lakeland 17

Prairie Heights 39, Whitko 0

Fremont 32, Southern Wells 8

Carroll 42, Bishop Luers 3

Standings

Hannah Holstein 9-1

David Vantress 9-1

Ken Fillmore 8-2

Evan Weaver 8-2

Jeff Jones 7-3

This week’s picks

Hannah’s Hotties

1. DeKalb

2. Adams Central

3. Churubusco

4. West Noble

5. Eastside

6. Central Noble

7. Prairie Heights

8. Fremont

9. Delta

10. Fairfield

David’s D’ohs

1. DeKalb

2. Eastside

3. NorthWood

4. Leo

5. West Noble

6. Churubusco

7. Central Noble

8. Prairie Heights

9. Fremont

10. Carroll

Fillmore’s Fumbles

1. DeKalb

2. Eastside

3. NorthWood

4. Leo

5. West Noble

6. Lakeland

7. Central Noble

8. Prairie Heights

9. Fremont

10. Carroll

Evan’s Errors

1. DeKalb

2. Adams Central

3. East Noble

4. Leo

5. West Noble

6. Churubusco

7. Central Noble

8. Prairie Heights

9. Fremont

10. Carroll

Jones’ Jukes

1. DeKalb

2. Eastside

3. NorthWood

4. Leo

5. West Noble

6. Churubusco

7. Woodlan

8. Prairie Heights

9. Fremont

10. Carroll