HUNTINGTON — In the beginning of it’s Northeast 8 Conference opener against Huntington North, the East Noble Knights looked great.

The Knights scored two touchdowns on their first two drives to take a 14-0 lead, but the Vikings would hold their ground and score 20 straight points heading into the locker room at halftime.

But East Noble wouldn’t falter, as the Knights battled back with a couple of fourth down conversions before running back Michael Mosley scored the game-tying touchdown, followed by kicker Alex Sprague making the game-winning extra point with 25 seconds left to power the team to a 27-26 victory over the Vikings.

Huntington North has yet to defeat the Knights, as they are now 0-8 against East Noble since joining the NE8. The two teams had not faced each other prior to 2015.

Marching up the field on their first drive with a lot of help from sophomore running back Dylan Krehl, junior quarterback Zander Brazel capped it off with a 19-yard rushing touchdown to put the Knights up a score with 7:34 left in the first quarter.

On the ensuing kickoff, East Noble pulled off some trickery, catching the Vikings off guard by recovering an onside kick.

The recovery led to another Knights touchdown, with this drive ending with a five-yard flip pass from Brazel to Krehl for a 14-0 lead at the 4:52 mark.

After seven minutes passed without possession, the Vikings finally took over after recovering another onside kick by the Knights.

The first drive for the Vikings ended in a punt, resulting in a kick-catch interference call after a couple of defenders tackled East Noble’s punt returner before catching the ball.

The Knights were unable to take advantage of the 15-yard penalty, having to punt themselves to close the first quarter.

As a result of a short punt, Huntington North took advantage of a short field, scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run from running back Luke Teusch to put the Vikings on the board with 10:51 until halftime.

The Vikings tied it up just over four minutes later, with running back Noah Wagner punching it in on 4th and 1 from the 1-yard line.

Giving East Noble a taste of its own medicine, the Vikings kicker recovered his own onside kick on their ensuing kick-off.

It proved to be a great decision, as Huntington North again worked their way up field, concluding in a three-yard touchdown run by Marcus Linker to put the Vikings up 20-14 with 4:34 until the break. The point-after attempt was no good.

The Knights had one final chance to score until halftime, but the offensive line collapsed, with a false start followed by three straight sacks on Brazel pushing them back to 4th and 30.

Neither team was able to get the better of the other in the second half until their was 5:07 left in the third, when East Noble again fooled the Vikings, converting on a 4th and 5 with a fake punt on their own side of the field.

That led to the Knights tying the game at 20 at the 3:08 mark on a 5-yard pass from Brazel to Alex Brennan, but they would be unable to take the lead as their extra point was blocked. That would be the score at the end of three.

The fourth quarter saw multiple momentum swings, as it looked like either side could run away with the game, but that proved to be untrue.

Knights sophomore Logan Hatton picked off a Vikings pass with 9:46 remaining to take over at their own 36-yard line, but the Vikings would intercept Brazel just two plays later and return it to the Knights 15.

That interception dearly cost the Knights, as Huntington North scored a passing touchdown with 7:08 to play, but as has happened twice before, the extra point would be no good, clanging off the upright.

It was that missed extra point that cost the Vikings the chance of playing overtime, because East Noble marched up-field in the same way they have throughout the night, converting on 4th and 11 and 4th and 1 before Mosley’s game-tying score and Sprague’s game-winning extra point.

Brazel finished the night passing for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

After two weeks on the road, the Knights (2-1, 1-0 NE8) return to Kendallville next Friday when they host DeKalb, who lost 27-7 to New Haven on Friday.