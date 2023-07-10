CLEAR LAKE — After not being held in 2021 and 2022, the Clear Lake Fun Run returned to the town this past Saturday.

The Lions Club, who had organized the run for over 40 years, did not hold this year and instead the Clear Lake Township Land Conservancy took over for the first time.

While the expectation was between 75-100 runners for the event’s first year back, there were 180 participants across three races in the mile, 5K and 10K, which, Clear Lake Fun Run organizer Alison Rhinehart said was a great turnout and that the tradition the Lions Club had for decades has been brought back to life.

Signs of projects the conservancy has done appeared alongside the race route, which Rhinehart said they are always ongoing.

For the first time, a fun day was added, which included a bounce-house and DJ.

Over $60,000 were raised from over 25 sponsors with the proceeds going back to preserve the conservancy of Clear Lake. Sponsors included Jay Ludgate, a local woodworker who provided the trophies to the top winners, Clear Lake Pub for providing water and beer, Farmhouse Kitchen and Ale in Camden, Michigan for providing snacks to runners and Findlay Chrisler Dodge Jeep Ram in Findlay, Ohio for providing the pace-car.

Additionally, there were private sponsors who donated funds ranging from $500 to $10,000.

The overall winner of the 5K went to Aidan Lapp, who finished in a time of 17:36.91, while the female winner was Katie Taylor of Tipp City, Ohio, who finished second in 18:02.25.

The winner of the 10K was Connor Oiler of Arlington Heights, Illinois, finishing in 33:40.01 ahead of Garrett local Kyle Branscum, who placed second in 38:06.19. The top female finisher was Andrea Smith of Cloverdale, Ohio, who was fourth at 40:17.92.

Results for the mile were not available.

The Clear Lake Township Land Conservancy Fun Run

Saturday’s Results

10K Run

1. Connor Oiler, 33:40.01, 2. Kyle Branscum, 38:06.19, 3. Greg Smith, 39:54.90, 4. Andrea Smith, 40:17.92, 5. Trevor Kidder, 40:27.35, 6. Jonathan Clem, 42:54.87, 7. Scott Voigt, 42:58.90, 8. Ashley Case, 43:41.98, 9. Andrew Bonnington, 43:50.20, 10. Josh Roddy, 44:58.76, 11. Tadd Duvendack, 45:00.52, 12. Brett Buehrer, 45:22.36, 13. Bill Hanna, 45:55.52, 14. Ava Budak, 46:11.51, 15. Bert Elliott, 46:41.77, 16. Steve Cuatt, 47:30.83, 17. Amber Williamson, 48:03.06, 18. Matthew Herber, 48:06.41, 19. Isaac Wappes, 49:25.83, 20. C. Daniels, 49:50.37, 21. Bill Bolger, 49:58.12, 22. Dan Taylor, 51:50.95, 23. Jack Gallagher, 51:52.42, 24. Grant Korte, 51:55.91, 25. Josey Korte, 51:57.64, 26. Ben Quaintance, 52:21.01, 27. Michael O’Neil, 52:55.54, 28. Kent Herber, 53:17.31, 29. Mitch Herber, 54:34.94, 30. Danae Hamouda, 54:34.94, 31. Scott Trebat, 57:09.26, 32. Marianne Voigt, 57:45.86, 33. Katie Talbott, 58:51.06, 34. Rachel Widenhofer, 59:19.50, 35. Beth Ryan, 59:31.98, 36. Scott Pepple, 1:01:02.44, 37. Calista Houtz, 1:01:16.94, 38. Joanna Trebat, 1:02:20.76, 39. Mike Short, 1:03:35.49, 40. David Reeves, 1:04:32.57, 41. Jorden Fisher, 1:05:31.97, 42. Nancy Fitzgerald, 1:06.32.62, 43. Kristy Rolleston, 1:07:45.35, 44. Jason Rolleston, 1:07.45.39.

5K Run

1. Aidan Lapp, 17:36.91, 2. Katie Taylor, 18:02.25, 3. Lance Williamson, 18:25.38, 4. Nicolas Francisco, 21:59. 5. Craig Miller, 22:14.07, 6. Kyle Schwikert, 22:22.97, 7. Andrew Jeffrey, 23:19.32, 8. Marvin Retcher, 23:34.98, 9. Cole Young, 24:18.35, 10. Jeff Starner, 24:57.85, 11. Quinn Culler, 25:10.88, 12. Jane Politi, 25:11.58, 13. Campbell Starner, 25:15.78, 14. Hunter Bennett, 25:50.98, 15. Anna Clem, 25:54.71, 16. Marty Retcher, 26:32.99, 17. Joe McArdle, 26:51.01, 18. Wendy Rojas, 27:10.10, 19. Anna Schwikert, 27:21.37, 20. Mallory Rettig, 27:24.50, 21. Adam Rettig, 27:24.73, 22. Paul Parkison, 27:45.73, 23. Dan Bellovary, 29:11.35, 24. Breyton Franklin, 29:29.82, 25. John Dettorre, 29:37.69, 26. Jake Bennett, 29:38.25, 27. Bella Hanna, 30:19.06, 28. Claire Kinder, 30:40.71, 29. Maggie Steward, 30:41.04, 30. Mia Rettig, 30:45.84, 31. Tyler Yaggy, 31:36.70, 32. Ruth Simcox, 31:37, 33. Nina Rettig, 31:50.79, 34. Danny Schenkel, 32:23.22, 35. Brent Buehrer, 32:35.69, 36. Catherine Frey, 33:08.34, 37. Scott Ray, 33:08.40, 38. Suzannah Overholt, 34:11.74, 39. Kelly Balyeat, 34:55.12, 40. Julia Walker, 34:57.63, 41. Sara Craig, 35:34.28, 42. Melanie Jeffrey, 36:05.44, 43. Lisa Simcox, 36:57.85, 44. Michael Fisher, 37:57.40, 45. Mike Craig, 38:05.97, 46. Natalie Christoff, 38:20.20, 47. Linda Gilliland, 38:29.28, 48. Nicole Smith, 40:58.06, 49. Amy Ray, 44:17.79, 50. Kara Retcher, 46:34.64, 51. Pam Retcher, 46:36.69.