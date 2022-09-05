NORTH MANCHESTER — On Saturday, the East Noble’s girls cross country team won the team title at Saturday’s Manchester Invite with 43 points, leading five area teams at the event and besting 2nd-place Northrop by 30 points.

The Knights were led by sophomore Addison Lindsey, who won the individual title with a time of 18:25.06. Macey Collin was not far behind her in seventh (20:01.98). Rae David finished 11th (20:18.73), Lydia Keihn was 12th (20:22.24) and Rachel Becker placed 16th (21:04.72) to round out the scorers. Their sixth runner, Chloe Gibson, was 21st with a time of 21:23 and Julie Crow was 35th in 22:34.13.

Eastside was the next best area team, finishing 11th with 288 points. The Blazers were led by Karly Kaufmann in 20th (21:22.81), followed by Regan Smith in 46th (23:04.50), Chloe Buss in 65th (24:02.35), Maddie Yaros in 95th (25:49.78), Athena Fike in 107th (26:20.01) and Destiny Bonecutter in 110th (26:51.55).

Fremont placed 15th with 337 points and were paced by Hallie Shrewsburg with a 18th-place effort (21:17.95). Natalie Gochenour finished 79th (24:58.47), Aliya Rayl was 90th (25:32.49), Alaska Gouchenour was 103rd (26:11.83), Sammy Meyers was 111th (26:57.49) and Makayla Gumbel was 112th (26:58.80)

Lakewood Park did not have a team, but Victoria Gloyd recorded a 55th-place performance to lead the Panthers (23:28.43), with teammate Kathryn Dowd finishing in 96th (25:51.30)

Garrett was 16th with 345 points, with its best effort coming from Aida Haynes in 66th (24:07.58). Addison Ebert was 73rd (24:33.93). Molly Martin was 84th (25:12.77), Brooklyn Jacobs was 86th (25:19.77) and Samantha Liechty was 99th (25:68.24).

In the boys race, East Noble's Trey Warren was the area's top individual finisher, coming in eighth at 17:16.53. Other Knights finishers were Thomas Brinker in 20th (17:49.75), Matt Pickering in 64th (19:47.18) and Nathan Schlotter in 113th (22:17.46).

The Railroaders turned in the best area's best team finish, coming in ninth with 228 points.

They were led by Gavin Weller in 11th at 17:28.53, ahead of teammates Nate Presswood (36th in 18:51.81), Aiden Boltz (59th in 19:42.76), Landon Davis (68th in 19:53.35) and Tyler Gater (83rd in 20:32.42). Carter Fielden was 85th at 20:36.02 and Jaydin Stevens-Dewitt was 89th at 20:45.04.

Lakewood Park placed 11th with 300 points, led by Jackson VandeVelde in 27th at 18:12.39. Braeson Kruse was 44thth (19:07.63), Anthony Mansojer was 66th (19:49.61), Caleb VandeVelde was 88th (20:44.83), Titus Shively placed 117th (22:31.47) and Jeremy Elwood was 128th (23:26.64).

Eastside was 14th with 345 points, getting a 29th-place finish from Andrew Strong (18:12.46) to lead the Blazers, while David Burns was 78th (20:23.15), Alex Diaz finished 80th (20:26.31), Cayden Burkett was 81st (20:26.62), Seth Firestine was 129th (23:33.42) and Chris Maag was 135th (24:45.06).

Fremont finished with 444 points to place 16th, with freshman Shaun Fansler leading the way in 40th (19:01.23). Keegan Waters was 99th (21:17.22), followed by Tristin Price in 111th (22:07.33), Gauge Underwood in 121st (22:51.06), Jordan Fisher in 140th (26:32.28) and Michael Fisher in 146th (31:19.31).

Marion Invitational

West Noble's boys team ran to a top-10 team finish at Saturday’s Marion Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan University, finishing third in the Purple Division with 127 points. DeKalb was fourth in the division with 143.

The Chargers were led by Grant Flora’s second-place finish (16:36.50). Isaac Silva was 13th (17:32.00). Nathan Troxel was 30th (18:01.40). Evan Rodriguez was 41st (18:18.40). Devon Bartlett was 43rd (18:18.50) and Xavier Hofmeister was 46th (18:26.60).

DeKalb was paced by Matthias Helfy’s fourth-place finish with a time of 16:51.70, followed by Tim O’Keefe in 17th (17:45.40), Will Haupert in 23rd (17:52.70), Landon Knowles in 34th (18:03.50) and Braylon Meyer in 67th (19:01.20).

In the Elite Division, the Angola Hornets were 10th with 233 points, with Westview just behind in 11th with 326.

The Hornets were led by Sam Yarnelle in eighth (16:19.00), followed by Gavin Hinkley in 16th (16:42.40), Aiden Klink in 52nd (17:24.70), Cooper Enyeart in 68th (17:41.20) and Gavin Cooke in 109th (18:29.60).

For the Warriors, Noah Bongrager was second (15:41.20). Adrian Miller finished 44th (17:19.70). Nick Bontrager was 107th (18:28.70). Chad Hershberger was 113th (18:39.00) and Cole Bontrager placed 114th (18:40.10).

Churubusco, meanwhile, finished seventh in the Gold Division with 196 points. The Eagles were paced by Wyatt Neireiter’s third-place finish at 16:28.80. Evan Palmer was 22nd in 18:00.00. Elijah Smith finished 32nd at 18:31.70, Isaac Rinker was 73rd (20:03.70) and Blaise Williams was 74th (20:10.26).

In the girls races, Angola turned in the best team finish for the area, placing second in the Purple Division 123 points behind Maconaquah’s 85.

The Hornets were led by Gracynn Hinkley in fifth at 20:27.40, ahead of teammates Ava Budak in 14th (21:10.80), Jordan Davenport in 19th (21:26.40), Antalya Jackson in 29th (21:53.10) and Isabella Budak in 56th (22:51.50).

West Noble recorded 150 points to place fourth, led by Trinity Parson in sixth at 20:37.40. Ruby Clark was 11th at 20:54.90, Lucy Martin was 38th (22:12.50), Elizabeth Christlieb was 44th (22:22.90) and Ava Bish was 51st (22:41.30).

DeKalb placed eighth with 222 points, paced by Lydia Bennett’s fourth-place finish (20:16.70). Abby DeTray added another top-10 finish, finishing ninth in 20:50.80. Olivia Woodcox was 32nd (22:00.30), MeiLin Gentis was 76th (23:44.50) and KaiLin Gentis was 104th (24:41.80).

Westview finished 11th in the Chuck Schlemmer Elite Race, named for the late West Noble coach.

Kiana Mast led the Warriors with a 69th-place finish (21.28.60). Annagail Warrener was 72nd (21:31.30), followed by Bailey Manns in 76th (21:35.00), Gwen Owsley in 91st (22:16.80) and Addy Rainsberger in 100th (22:37.71).

Churubusco’s top finish in the race came from Marilyn Sajdak, who was 108th (23:00.50). Jaelie Longardner was 112th (23:20.20), Tapanga Tiffany was 122nd (25:28.00), Eva Refeld was 126th (27:42.10) and Laura Perez was 127th (28:02.90).

Caston Invitational

ROCHESTER — Lakeland turned in a third-place team finish at Saturday’s Caston Invitational with 110 points. South Bend Adams won the event with 34 points.

The Lakers were led by Caden Hostetler’s Top 10 finish (fifth, 17:22.30). Ezekiel Wachtman was eighth (17:31.69); Konner Palmer 26th (19:05.67); Christian Troyer 32nd (19:13.93); and Luke Yoder 39th (19:26.26).

In the girl's race, the Lakers had four runners, led by Abbie McNamara in 31st at 24:20.13. Lana VanKoevering was 39th (24:47.76), Tara Wilkinson was 54th (25:53.02) and Chloe Sines was 74th (27:51.05).