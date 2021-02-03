SYRACUSE — The Lakeland girls basketball team controlled the first two quarters of Tuesday’s Wawasee Class 3A sectional vs. Central Noble. The Cougars dominated the third.
Lakeland seniors Bailey Hartsough and Madison Keil made sure the Lakers had the final say.
Keil and Hartsough scored a combined 20 points in the fourth quarter as Lakeland overcame a 10-point deficit entering the final stanza to win 62-56.
Lakeland (18-7) will play NECC foe West Noble (16-5) in Friday’s first sectional semifinal game with tipoff set for 6 p.m. The Chargers defeated the Lakers 51-47 on Jan. 8 in the conference regular season matchup in Ligonier.
Central Noble saw its season end with a 17-6 record.
Lakeland was led by Hartsough’s 28 points and 15 rebounds. Keil added 17 points. Alivia Rasler scored nine.
Central Noble got 17 points and seven rebounds from Meghan Kiebel. Bridgette Gray added 16 points. Madison Vice chipped in 11.
Hartsough dominated the stat line for the contest, but what she didn’t do might have sealed it for the Lakers.
With 4:46 left in the contest, Hartsough was whistled for her fourth foul with her team trailing 47-44. The senior standout did not commit another foul the rest of the way, and that would prove critical.
After Hartsough’s foul, Central Noble’s Lydia Andrews (8 points) hit a bucket to make the score 49-44.
Lakeland got a free throw from Rasler to draw within 49-45.
The next bucket belonged to Hartsough to make it 49-57 with 4 minutes to play.
After Central Noble missed from the free throw line, Keil nailed a three-pointer to give her team the lead back, 50-49, with 3:32 to play.
After forcing a Cougar turnover, Keil hit from deep again to make it 53-49 with 3:16 left.
Rasler hit another free throw before Andrews stopped the bleeding with a shot inside to make it 54-51 in favor of the Lakers with 2:34 to play.
Hartsough took over from there, making all eight of her free throw attempts in the final 1:50 of the game as the Cougars struggled to convert from the field. Her first six free throws in the stretch pushed the Lakeland lead to 60-51.
Kiebel hit from deep to draw her team within six with 22.4 seconds to play, but Hartsough nailed two more charity tosses with 17 seconds showing on the game clock to make it 62-54.
Vice had a steal and bucket late to set the final score.
Keil scored 13 of her 17 points in the second half, hitting on all five of her field goal attempts.
Hartsough dominated in the first half, going 6-for-6 from the field and making both of her free throw attempts in the first two periods.
The Lakers led 17-9 after one quarter and 30-23 at halftime.
Central Noble, which shot 34.8% from the floor in the first two quarters, got hot in the third.
Gray had eight points in the period as the Cougars roared out to a 47-37 lead heading into the fourth. Andrews, Vice and Kiebel each scored four points in the stanza. Central Noble shot 10-for-16 from the floor in the period, outscoring the Lakers 24-7.
Lakeland committed eight turnovers in the third period, to Central Noble’s two.
The Lakers only turned the ball over once in the final eight minutes, however, as Keil got hot and Hartsough took control.
