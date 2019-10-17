BRUSHY PRAIRIE — All season, the Central Noble volleyball team seemingly defied the odds. On Thursday, it tried to do so once more, this time with the season on the line.
After falling behind early, the Cougars fought back to force a fourth game in their matchup with Fairfield in the first round of the Class 2A sectional at Prairie Heights, but fell to the Falcons, 3-1.
Fairfield survived the Cougars’ rally for a 25-16, 25-21, 21-25, 25-17 win thanks to a 15-7 stretch to end the fourth game.
“They really found their offense,” said Cougars coach Laura Scott.
After a kill from Lydia Andrews tied the decisive set at 10, the height of Fairfield’s frontcourt took over the game. Six-foot senior Madeline Gawthrop tallied five kills the rest of the way, while junior Madisyn Steele added three kills and a block during the run which gave their team the win.
“Height is always an advantage in a sport like volleyball, so we, as a shorter team, have to find ways to play around that,” Scott said. “You have to do a better job of finding hitting lanes.”
The end of the match capped what was otherwise a thrilling performance by the Cougars, who fought through a slow start to extend the match after dropping the first two games.
After Fairfield dominated the first game, Central Noble began to find its groove in the second. The Cougars never led, but tied the game on three separate occasions. Bridgette Gray scored on her only block of the game to tie the game at six before the Falcons retook the lead for good. Gray brought the score within a point, 13-12, with one of her six kills in the match.
In the third, a Sam Brumbaugh kill began a run which saw the Cougars lead by as many as 10 points when Andrews scored on one of her team-high 11 kills to grab a 20-10 edge in their only game win of the match.
“We were much more aggressive with our serves,” Scott said on the difference between her team’s first and third set performance. “It was an entire team effort.
“Gray was aggressive with her serves, our setter was placing the ball very well and that let our attackers be more aggressive.”
The Cougars finished the season 20-8 overall after the loss. What was presumed by many to be a season of regression turned out to be anything but as the team played its way to a fourth-place finish in the Northeast Corner Conference.
“Nobody really expected much from us this year,” Scott said. “I’m so proud of our girls for not only exceeding expectations, but showing that this program is in good hands for years to come.”
