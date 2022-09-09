KENDALLVILLE — The last time the DeKalb Barons defeated East Noble in football, George W. Bush was still Commander in Chief of the U.S. Military.

That’s a 17-0 record for the Knights dating back to 2007.

On Friday, when the Knights celebrated Military Appreciation Night that featured a flyover in a Black Hawk Helicopter from East Noble graduates and current servicemen of the United States Army, Evan Edwards and Ross Noble, the Knights scored early and often against the Barons for their 18th straight victory against them, winning 56-33.

Offense was easy to come by for both teams, with DeKalb finishing the game with 456 total yards and East Noble recording 497 yards.

However, after DeKalb struggled early, going three-and-out on back-to-back possessions, East Noble took advantage of both defensive stops.

The first score of the game came on a 14-yard rushing touchdown by junior Michael Mosley with eight minutes left in the first quarter, followed by a two-yard run from junior Tyson Reinbold to cap off their second drive with a short field at the 5:43 mark.

The Barons answered with a 9-yard touchdown pass from senior Tegan Irk to senior tight end Derek Overbay with 2:36 remaining in the first.

A 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct called on DeKalb after the ensuing kickoff, however, gave East Noble good field position, which eventually led to a 6-yard rushing touchdown from sophomore Dylan Krehl (12 carries, 141 yards) to put the Knights up 21-7 at the end of the quarter.

But the Barons would come back once again, finishing their next drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Irk to Overbay yet again, this time with Overbay making an off-balance catch while being double-teamed in the left corner of the endzone.

However, three minutes later, the Knights found themselves in the endzone once again, after Mosley scored his second of three rushing touchdowns of the night, this one from a yard out to lead 28-14 with 5:45 until the break.

After the Barons received their third unsportsmanlike conduct of the half and failed to score in their next possession, a 39-yard pass from Knights junior quarterback Zander Brazel to Krehl placed them at DeKalb’s 10-yard line gave East Noble an opportunity to score before heading to the locker room.

However, an intentional grounding call on the Knights pushed them back to 4th and 20, and sophomore kicker Alex Sprague’s 38-yard field goal attempt came up just short, hitting the crossbar.

Then, a special moment kicked off the second half.

As Edwards and Noble departed Kendallville with one final flyover over the football field, Reinbold scored on a 90-yard kickoff return to put the Knights up 35-14.

That was the first of a combined four touchdowns between East Noble and DeKalb in the third quarter, as Mosley scored his third of the night, while DeKalb’s Irk would run for two scores, including a 30-yard QB keeper.

With the Knights leading 42-27 through three quarters, Reinbold scored his third touchdown of the game with 9:58 remaining. He finished the game with 212 yards on 26 carries.

DeKalb followed that up with a 26-yard pass from Irk to Overbay at the 6:20 mark for the third score between the two, but would fail on the two-point conversion.

Irk finished the game 23-for-42 passing with 226 yards and three touchdowns while recording 109 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 13 attempts.

Overbay had eight catches for 101 yards.

The final score of the game came with 2:43 left, when Brazel scored on a 1-yard QB run. He was 4-for-13 passing with 76 yards.

With the victory, the Knights improved to 3-1 (2-0 NE8) while the Barons fell to 1-3 (0-2 NE8).

East Noble travels to face Leo next Friday, while the Barons return home to host Columbia City.