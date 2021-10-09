BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights claimed a homecoming night victory over Steuben County rival Fremont, 34-12.
The Panthers took the lead early and never looked back.
Prairie Heights took the opening kickoff and were forced to punt, but got the ball back soon after. On Fremont’s first possession of the game as the Eagles were marching downfield, Prairie Heights senior linebacker Camden Hall intercepted the ball and retuned it 35 yards into Fremont territory. Less than six plays later the Panthers would run in a touchdown on a 25-yard scamper by junior running back Jaden Daniels.
Prairie Heights would follow up the score by forcing the Eagles to punt on their second possession and then scoring quickly on another TD run from Daniels. After a failed two-point conversion on the first drive, the second would be successful to make the score 14-0 after one.
Fremont got on the board midway through the second quarter but failed a two-point conversion. Prairie Heights started all three of its possessions from midfield or better in the second half, but only turned one of them into points when Daniels ran for his third touchdown of the half.
Before the half, as Fremont was driving, the Panther defense forced another interception, this time by Sam Levitz. After another unsuccessful two-point conversion for Prairie Heights the score at halftime read 20-6.
After the half, Prairie Heights and Fremont traded the ball back and forth until late when the Panther special teams blocked a punt near the endzone to set up a short touchdown. The Panthers would go for two and be successful extending the lead to 28-12.
Prairie Heights would start the fourth quarter on a failed fourth down conversion. The Eagles would respond quickly with a short touchdown pass. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful to make the score 28-12. Heights added a late touchdown with an unsuccessful two-point conversion to finish the game 34-12.
“We hit a little bit of a dry spell there in the middle weeks, but it was good to get a conference win tonight. Next week we have another tough conference opponent in West Noble, we have to be ready to do battle," Prairie Heights Coach Pat McCrea said after the game.
