ANGOLA — To find the most impactful moment of Thursday’s Angola swim meet, you might not have had to even look at the water — rather, the starting blocks was where your gaze should have been.
Hornets junior Marcus Miller walked slowly up to his starting position ahead of the boys 200-yard IM race. Miller, who admittedly wasn’t quite as into the moment as he could have been, suddenly perked up when his competitor, Canterbury’s Aaron Kao, lined up beside him. That’s because Kao wasn’t listed on the heat sheet.
The race began and the two were neck-and-neck — less than a half a second separated the them. Miller pulled ahead in the second lap of the race, and kept that edge until the fourth, and final, trip around the pool, when Kao pulled ahead just enough for the win.
Miller didn’t even mind the result.
“Man, it just felt good to actually race somebody,” said Miller, who routinely makes a habit of finishing well ahead of his competitors.
Miller even swam to a season-best time of two minutes and 15.69 seconds in the event. The surprise at the starting blocks played a large part in that result, he said, and set the tone for several more time drops as the Angola boys (8-2) rebounded from a loss to Concordia on Monday with a 111-41 win over the Cavaliers.
Zacchaeus Creager also set a new season-best time in the 100 freestyle (54.47), freshman Cooper Vaughn had a career-best time in the 500 free (6:28.31), while Xavier Hosek had significant time drops in two events, the 200-yard freestyle (2:12.38) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:14.95). Creager’s time and Hosek’s time in the 200 free also came in first-place finishes.
In all, the Hornets grabbed five top individual finishes, with Creager earning two of them — the 100 and 50-yard (24.28) freestyles. Griffin Hosek (100 butterfly, 1:09.95) and Miller (500 free, 5:40.72), had others.
Hornets girls stay perfect
The Angola girls team continued its quest for a second straight undefeated season with a 132-32 win over Thursday night. The Hornets are now 10-0 this year.
Freshman McKenna Powers headlined the meet with a career-best time of 6:10.83 while swimming to a first-place finish in the 500 free, one of the team’s seven individual victories.
Seniors Taylor Clemens (100 and 200 free) and Maddie Toigo (100 backstroke and 100 butterfly) each took home a pair of wins in the meet. Clemens swam times of 1:00.50 and 2:13.06 in her respective victories, while Toigo finished hers in 1:10.94 and 1:09.95.
Audra James (50 free, 28.97) and Sommer Stultz (100 breaststroke, 1:17.06) also had victories.
Also adding season-best times in the meet were Katie Smith (1:11.74 in the 100 free) and and Hannah Conley (6:30.94 in the 500 free).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.