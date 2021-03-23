SAN ANTONIO, Texas — DeKalb High School graduate Leigha Brown scored a game-high 23 points Tuesday to lead Michigan to a second-round win in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.
The sixth-seeded Wolverines won by 70-55 to upset No. 3 seed Tennessee and advance to the Sweet 16 round next weekend.
Brown scored eight points in the critical third quarter as Michigan rolled to a 50-35 lead. She made six of her 14 field goal attempts and added five assists, also a team high, also contributing three steals and three rebounds.
She went 11-for-11 at the free throw line, including six straight in the final 43 seconds as Michigan held off a Tennessee comeback bid.
Brown’s performance followed her career-high 28 points in Sunday’s first-round 87-66 win over Florida Gulf Coast. She made 12 of her 16 field goal attempts in that game.
Tuesday, Naz Hillmon scored 19 points with 15 rebounds and Hailey Brown added 14 points for Michigan, which improved its season record to 16-5.
