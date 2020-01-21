ANGOLA — The last two plays of consequence came in the second quarter of Tuesday's basketball game between Angola and Westview. On the first possession, junior Megan Nisun received a pass at the top of the arc, staring into the teeth of the Warriors' defense.
Nisun took less than a second to drive the ball off the catch, splitting a pair of defenders as she proceeded to lay the ball into the hoop. On the ensuing possession, sophomore Dani Dunham passed the ball to Ally Lorntz, then ran in toward the paint before revering direction, creating just enough separation to receive the ball back from Lorntz in the right corner and launch a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer for a 10-point lead.
"Once our shots start hitting, that's when our confidence picks up and we really start clicking," Lorntz said.
There were other plays, on both sides of the court, that turned a clinical start by Westview into a 58-34 Hornets win, continuing their now 16-game win streak, the longest such stretch since the 2011-12 season, when they ended the regular season on a 21-game run. A block here. A picked off pass there. A transition pass on a fast break that traveled three-quarters court in the air, leading to a shoulda-been bucket, but turned into two free throws.
It's moments on the court like these that have defined this Angola team, and which have separated the Hornets stop the Northeast Corner Conference, as they clinched the outright conference title with the win — just 72 hours after winning the NECC tournament.
Nisun's nine points led the Hornets, with eight points each coming from Hanna Knoll and Lauren Leech. On her first basket, a midrange jumper from just shy of the free throw line, Knoll became the 13th player in Angola history (boys and girls) to score 1,000 career points.
"I wasn't looking right away for anything, I wanted to get it within the flow of the offense," Knoll said. "I knew it would come, so I didn't want to force it."
Angola's bench erupted when the shot went in — shirts and towels thrown in the air as players leaped out of their seats as if they were on fire — as the game was paused to celebrate the accomplishment.
"I had no idea that was going to happen," Knoll continued. "That was really special to see them so happy."
Knoll's shot put her team up 7-3 early on, but nothing came easy in the early-going as Westview kept the game within two points, 14-12 heading into the second quarter. Warriors junior Gloria Miller tallied three of her game-high 19 points in the first quarter.
A layup by freshman guard Kate Welsh gave Westview its only lead of the game, 10-9, as she drove around a screen and faced little resistance on her way to the hoop. The bucket capped a 6-0 run, the team's best stretch of play — on both sides of the court — in the contest, but the advantage was short-lived as Miller fouled Angola senior Jessica Davis on the ensuing possession. Davis converted both free throws for the go-ahead score.
The Hornets began to knock down threes in the second, and the firepower was too much for the Warriors — a team that relies almost exclusively on paint touches and post-ups — to overcome the rest of the way.
The loss was the fourth in the Warriors' past five games.
The Hornets (18-2) are back on their home court Friday, hosting Churubusco.
Westview (3-16) visits Fairfield the same day.
