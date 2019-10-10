With just two games left to play in the regular season, the stakes get higher when teams take the field. While no Steuben County area teams are fighting for conference hardware, wins or losses in these final weeks could go a long way toward how they might fare in sectional.
With one eye toward the near future, here’s a quick look at this week’s games.
Fremont at Prairie Heights
Radio: WLKI (100.3 FM)
Video: Fremont Athletics - live on tape delay
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Hubert Cline Field, Brushy Prairie
Records: Prairie Heights 1-6, Fremont 3-4
Last meeting: Fremont defeated Heights 35-34 in a thriller last year.
Last week: Angola defeated Prairie Heights 39-7, Fremont fell to Eastside 48-12.
Players to watch: Fremont — Jr. QB Kameron Colclasure, Sr. RB Karson Meeks, Sr. RB Dylan Parsons, So. WR Gabel Pentecost. Prairie Heights — Sr. QB Ethan Hoover, So. TE/LB Camden Hall, So. WR/RB Sam Levitz, Jr. RB Zach Wiseman.
Outlook: Last year’s win over the Panthers was the first of the season for the Eagles, sparking Fremont to a 5-6 record in its last 11 games dating back to last year. Prior to that win, Fremont had lost its previous 18 games dating back to the 2016 season.
This year, this matchup features two teams that are trending in different directions. Fremont is enjoying its best season in more than a decade, spurred by Colclasure, who looks every bit of a starting quarterback after serving as more of an running threat last year while splitting time at receiver. Heights, meanwhile, has lost five straight games after a win over Bronson in Week 2 and a loss this week would all but seal the Panthers’ fourth season with one or fewer wins in the last five years – barring an upset of undefeated Big Division champ West Noble next week.
Fremont has not won four or more games since 2012. The Eagles will be hungry to get back in the win column tonight.
Garrett at Angola
Radio: WAWK.com
Video: Hometown Media on Facebook
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Angola Middle School
Records: Angola 3-4, Garrett 2-5
Last meeting: Angola shut out Garrett 46-0.
Last week: Angola defeated Prairie Heights 39-7, Garrett was upset by Fairield, 38-22.
Players to watch: Angola — Sr. RB/DB Ryan Brandt, Jr. QB Tucker Hasselman, So. RB Finley Hasselman, Jr. WR Gage King. Garrett — Sr. RB Clayton Fielden, Sr. QB Levi Follett, Sr. WR Kraig Smith.
Outlook: Garrett always has the feel of a team that should be much better than it is. This year’s version of the Railroaders is no exception. In last week’s upset loss to Fairfield, Follett threw or 200 yards, but completed merely 36 percent of his passes and threw three interceptions. On the year, the senior signal caller has thrown for 644 yards, five touchdowns and eight picks. Fielden nearly rushed for 100 yards and the team had two receivers each top 90 yards themselves. Without the turnovers, Garrett wins that game.
Now the Railroaders draw an Angola defense which has forced at least one turnover in three straight games, and a surging offense which has scored totals of 35, 48 and 39 points during a three-game win streak.
The Railroaders are far from an explosive offense, though they do have some deep strike ability. They’ll have to capitalize on those opportunities to have a shot at downing the Hornets, who chew up clock and score with the best of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.