The first three weeks have presented us with fun games, intriguing storylines and unexpected surprises. Week 4 continues that trend with a strong slate of games featuring conference title contenders and more.
Here’s a look at this week’s slate of games.
Angola at West Noble
Radio: WLKI (100.3 FM, Angola).
Video: Hometown Media on Facebook.
Where: Charger Field, Ligonier.
When: 7 p.m.
Records: West Noble 3-0, Angola 0-3.
Last meeting: The Hornets defeated the Chargers 21-7 last season.
Last week: Angola lost to Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary’s 40-3, while West Noble won at Eastside, 38-19.
Players to watch: West Noble — Sr. RB/LB Brandon Pruitt, Sr. QB/DB Kyle Mawhorter, Sr. RB/DB Josh Gross, Jr. OL/DL Jeramyah James, So. OL/DL Zayne Patrick, Sr. RB/LB Raven Slone. Angola — Sr. SS/RB Ryan Brandt, Sr. DB Chase Soulliere, Sr. DB/RB Antonio Luevanos, Sr. DL Kyle Trick, Jr. QB Tucker Hasselman.
Outlook: This game feels like a big one. The Chargers and the Hornets are the favorites to win the NECC Big School Division; West Noble has not beaten Angola since 2014 and has never started a season 4-0 under coach Monte Mawhorter.
The outcome of this game will define the seasons of two teams, and perhaps, ultimately, the conference champ.
While the Hornets are 0-3, they have traveled a tough non-conference road to get here. According to the Sagarin Ratings, Angola ranked 70th (out of 322 teams) in strength of schedule, which is the toughest in the NECC. For comparison, West Noble is ranked 200th.
The Chargers will try to replicate what the three previous Angola opponents have had success with, running the ball, and West Noble has the backs to do it. Pruitt and Gross both ran the ball well against Eastside, and the Hornets have allowed opposing backs to rush for over 200 yards per game the past two weeks.
The Chargers will need to capitalize early on that weakness, because this Hornets team is not as bad as its winless record indicates. They will be on a mission to prove it to the whole conference.
Prairie Heights at Central Noble
Radio: WTHD (105.5 FM, LaGrange), online at wawk.com.
Where: Cougar Field, Albion.
When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Records: Prairie Heights 1-2, Central Noble 0-3.
Last meeting: The Cougars blanked the Panthers 35-0 last season.
Last week: Heights lost the Milk Can game against Lakeland 20-6, and Central Noble was shut out 8-0 in overtime at Fairfield.
Players to watch: Prairie Heights — Sr. QB/DB Ethan Hoover, Jr. WR/DB Quintin Ross, Jr. RB/LB Zach Wiseman, So. RB/DB Sam Levitz. Central Noble — Sr. RB Kyle Bollinger, Jr. QB Sawyer Yoder, So. RB Will Hoover, So. RB/DB Trey Hearld.
Outlook: The Cougars have not lost to the Panthers since 2013, and this is one of Prairie Heights’ best chances in recent memory to end that streak.
Central Noble’s struggles on offense have followed them into Week 4. The Cougars have scored seven, eight and zero points, respectively, in its first three games and still only has scored one offensive touchdown. The offense did move the ball against Fairfield last week, but also continually stopped momentum with penalties.
This game has the look of a defensive struggle and will likely come down to which team can make a big play first.
The Panthers’ have leaned on Hoover for a lot of their production on offense. The senior quarterback averages 196.7 total yards per game and has five touchdowns.
Fairfield at Fremont
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Fremont High School
Records: Fairfield 2-1, Fremont 2-1
Last Meeting: The Falcons routed the Eagles 61-0 in 2015
Last Week: Fairfield defeated Central Noble 8-0, Fremont got revenge against River Valley in a 41-14 victory.
Players to Watch: Fremont – Jr. QB/WR Kameron Colclasure, Sr. RB Karson Meeks, Jr. WR/LB Kaleb Gannon. Fairfield – Jr. QB Cory Lantz, Jr. WR Dalton Cripe, Jr. RB Carson Abramson, Jr. .WR Nolan Sharick.
Outlook: Week 4’s most intriguing matchup, between 2019’s two feel-good stories.
Two teams trying to turn their programs around, Fairfield is 2-1 for the first time since 2013 with wins against Osceola Grace and Central Noble after dropping its season opener against Goshen. Similarly, the Eagles (2-1) have not started a season this well since 2001.
After three straight games at home, this will be Fairfield’s first road trip.
Last week, junior Dalton Cripe snagged a 10-yard scoring pass from junior quarterback Cory Lantz for the only score of the game in an 8-0 win.
Lantz was 3-of-8 passing for 59 yards in the game. Junior Nolin Sharick had one catch for 43 yards. Junior Carson Abramson carried the ball 11 times for 49 yards and Cripe 10 for 45.
Fremont has accomplished much of its success without head coach Jim Hummer, who has stepped away from the team for personal reasons for the time being.
Fairfield and Fremont have not played each other, surprisingly, since 2015 when the Falcons erupted for a 61-0 victory. Overall, Fairfield has won 23 of the last 33 meeting in the series.
These next two weeks look winnable for the Eagles if they can get off to quick starts against the Falcons and then the Cougars in Week 5. If all goes right, this team could be 4-1 (the most wins since 2009) heading into a Week 6 showdown with Small School favorite Churubusco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.