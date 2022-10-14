DECATUR — East Noble badly needed a win in its final game of the regular season against Northeast 8 Conference opponent Bellmont.

The Knights needed it to end a four-game losing streak and earn the slightest bit of momentum heading into next week’s first round sectional game at Angola.

They accomplished the mission, putting up 494 yards of offense (293 rushing) and 42 unanswered points to defeat the Braves 49-7.

Quarterback Zander Brazel was hard to stop through the air, as he was 12-for-17 passing with 201 yards and two touchdown passes. He also added four carries for six yards and a score.

His first touchdown toss was an 11-yard pass to David Sturdivant (3 catches, 52 yards) that put the Knights up 14-7 less than a minute into the second quarter, and the second was a 14-yard throw to Landon Swogger four minutes later.

The start of the game was tricky for the Knights (4-5, 3-4 NE8), however, as they fumbled the ball away to Bellmont on the fourth play from scrimmage at their own 49. The Braves were unable to capitalize after they gave the ball up just as quickly by turning the ball over on a failed 4th and 2.

The following drive for the Knights ended successfully when Michael Mosley (15 carries, 126 yards, 2 touchdowns) capped a two and half minute drive with a 10-yard touchdown run for the first score of the game at the 6:24 mark.

The lead held for just under five minutes, when Braves running back Isaac Bodkins controlled a drive with 3, 56, 7 and an eventual 4-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 1:33 in the first quarter, which ended up being Bellmont’s (0-9, 0-7 NE8) only score of the game.

East Noble went on to score 21 points in the second, 14 in the third and an additional seven in the fourth to run away with the victory.

Other touchdown scorers for the Knights were Dallas Plattner (3 carries, 24 yards) and Dylan Krehl (6 carries, 22 yards, 4 catches, 46 yards).

Tyson Reinbold added seven carries for 95 yards on the ground. Keegan Corbin made two catches for 36 yards, and Logan Hatton had one reception for 42 yards.

While the Knights head off to play the Hornets in a Class 4A Sectional next Friday, the Braves travel to Big Train Country to take on Garrett in Class 3A.