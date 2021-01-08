LIGONIER – An exciting week of Northeast Corner Conference girls basketball was capped off Friday night when Lakeland traveled to West Noble.
The Chargers overcame a 10-point deficit after one quarter to defeat the Lakers 51-47 to begin a varsity doubleheader. Then the West Noble boys won 58-54 to complete the sweep.
“They’re a strong group of kids,” West Noble girls coach Jeff Burns said.
“We had our opportunities in the first quarter, but we did not make shots and were slow in our rotation defensively. I did not call a timeout in the first quarter. The kids needed to figure it out.
And the Chargers (13-3, 7-1 NECC) did to take sole possession of second place in the NECC heading into next week’s conference tournament.
Seniors Nichelle Phares and Lilly Mast carried West Noble in the fourth quarter to win the close contest. Phares had nine of her 17 points in the final stanza while Mast had nine of her 10 points. Mast, the Chargers’ leading scorer, scored her first point of the game on a free throw with 3 minutes, 2 seconds left in the third quarter.
Phares had a three-point play with 5:02 left to break a 35-35 tie. Then after a Laker turnover, Mast buried a three-pointer to put West Noble up 41-35 with 4:33 left.
Lakeland got back within one on two occasions in the final two minutes. But the Chargers scored the final five points to clinch the win.
Mast ran down a length of the court inbounds pass from Angela Caldwell and maneuvered around a Laker defense to make a shot from the edge of the paint to put the Chargers up 48-45 with 27 seconds left. West Noble made 3 of 4 free throws in the final 18.8 seconds after Lakeland’s Bailey Hartsough missed a triple try attempting to tie the game.
Lakeland (12-4, 5-2) only played six girls and turned the ball over 23 times. Seniors Madison Keil, a starter, and Hailey Alleshouse were out due to COVID-19 quarantine. Laker coach Dale Gearheart said Keil did not come in close contact and can play in the Lakers’ NECC first-round game at Central Noble Tuesday if she tests negative.
“They (West Noble) hit more layups than we did,” Gearheart said. “Their 1-2-2 in a nice defense with their length. We have to learn to take care of the ball when the game gets physical.”
The Chargers outrebounded Lakeland 31-26. Fourteen of West Noble’s rebounds were offense. Six of seven Jazmyn Smith rebounds were offensive. She also had 10 points.
Phares also had five rebounds and four assists. Mast also had six assists and four steals. Mackensy Mabie added nine points, four steals and three assists for West Noble.
Hartsough had 19 points and four rebounds for the Lakers. Faith Riehl had nine points. Peyton Hartsough had eight points, six assists, three rebounds and two steals, but only had three field-goal attempts after the first quarter.
BOYS
West Noble 58, Lakeland 54
The nightcap went back and forth. Brayden Bontrager got going in the fourth quarter and led the Lakers with 21 points. However, the Chargers made the final run to win it.
West Noble’s Brockton Miller converted a three-point play with just under two minutes left to break a 48-48 tie. The Chargers made all four of their free throws in the final 26.6 seconds secure the victory.
West Noble (4-3, 1-2) was without two regulars. One of those players, sophomore Nevin Phares, suffered a leg injury in warmups. Junior varsity callup Luke Schermerhorn had six points, both on three-pointers in the second quarter.
“Lakeland puts a ton of pressure on you,” Chargers coach Ethan Marsh said. “Brockton never came out of the game. Austin (Cripe) never came out. They get to be tired tomorrow (Saturday).”
Cripe had 25 points and Miller scored 16 for West Noble. Ayden Zavala pitched in six points.
Mason Douglas had 16 points for the Lakers (3-3, 2-3). Ben Keil had nine points and Bracey Shepherd scored seven.
